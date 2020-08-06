Rise of the alcohol-free brands

While many South Africans fret under round two of a lockdown ban on alcohol sales, it’s not only the illicit booze traders who have enjoyed an uptick in fortunes.

Producers of booze-free beverages, from de-alcoholised wine to distilled non-alcoholic gin,have enjoyed a surge in demand across SA. It’s a sober silver lining for a category that was a minor player before the lockdown.

Johannes le Roux has long had an eye on the potential of the alcohol-free drinks market. He and Inus Smuts launched The Duchess in 2016, marketing their non-alcoholic "Gin & Tonic" as an "alcohol-free adult drink". Its upscale packaging and complex flavour profile is a far cry from sweet and fizzy soft drinks.

"Even before lockdown we had seen an incredible awareness and demand for alcohol-free drinks, whether for lifestyle or health reasons," says Le Roux. "It’s a category still in its infancy, but it’s something we see growing tremendously over the next few years."