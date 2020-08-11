RAZINA MUNSHI: Covid-19: reason to hope?

On July 24, a little more than two weeks ago, SA recorded 13,944 new daily Covid-19 infections. This Sunday night, that figure fell to less than half that: 6,670.

Weekly stats show a similar trend. Average daily infections recorded between July 10 and 16 come in at 12,269, making it the worst week in SA’s epidemic. Between August 7 and today, average daily positive cases fell to 7,225.

Sure, the mood in SA has probably never been gloomier. But, on the Covid front at least, there is reason for optimism.

Provincial breakdowns show that the Eastern Cape and Gauteng may have joined the Western Cape in seeing their worst.

SA’s positivity rate has dipped slightly from almost 27% to 24%, though it still means that for every four people tested, one is positive.

More significantly, the rate at which cases are doubling has dropped from every 14 days to 37 days.