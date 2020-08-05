Countries quick to send help to Beirut after huge blast

Countries and international organisations lined up on Wednesday to help Lebanon after a huge warehouse explosion sent a blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Below are details of some of the international assistance offered and items being sent.

Cyprus

Two helicopters, 10 rescuers and eight rescue dogs. The Cypriot foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut. About 50 have already accepted the offer.

Czech Republic

A team of 36 people.

Egypt

Two planes with medical supplies.

France

Sending 55 security personnel, six tonnes of health equipment and about 10 emergency doctors. On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron will fly to Beirut, where he will meet political figures.

Germany

If possible, it will send a 47-strong rescue team, an interior ministry spokesperson said.

Greece

A team of 12 personnel, a rescue dog and two special purpose vehicles.

Iran

Nine tonnes of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel and a field hospita, according to Iranian media.

Iraq

A plane with emergency medical aid.

Italy

Two air force planes with eight tonnes of medical equipment and a team of experts, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Kuwait

Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials.

The Netherlands

A 67-person search-and-rescue team.

Norway

Sending 40 tonnes of medical equipment and 25-million Norwegian krone ($2.79m) in financial help.

Poland

Medical materials and trained Polish rescuers. Poland’s State Fire Service will send 39 rescuers and four dogs. The flight is ready to leave as soon as Wednesday, once it gets approval from Lebanese authorities, the prime minister’s office said.

Qatar

The country dispatched the first of four planned flights on Wednesday with medical aid, and will deliver two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

Russia

Five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. All medical staff travelling to Beirut will be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tunisia

Two planes carrying food and medical aid. The president said the country could treat up to 100 casualties in its hospitals.

Turkey

Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

EU

Activating a programme that helps countries after natural disasters. More than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search-and-rescue operations. The EU has also activated its Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage.

The WHO and IFRC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are sending 40 tonnes of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, on a flight paid for by Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, a hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response, a WHO representative said.

Reuters