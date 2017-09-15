World / Middle East

More than 80 people are dead after IS shootings and suicide bombings in Iraq

15 September 2017 - 11:47 Agency Staff
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Nasiriyah city. Picture: REUTERS
Nasiriyah — Gunmen and suicide bombers killed at least 84 people in southern Iraq on Thursday, in the deadliest attack by Islamic State (IS) since it lost second city Mosul, according to a new toll released on Friday.

Many of the dead in the attack near the city of Nasiriyah were Shiite Muslim pilgrims, some of them Iranian, officials said.

"The death toll has risen to 84 after the discovery of 10 more bodies at the scene of the attack," said Jassem al-Khalidi, health director for Dhiqar province, which has largely been spared the violence that has plagued northern and central Iraq.

"Another 93 people were wounded, many of them seriously," Khalidi said.

The assailants struck at midday, opening fire on a restaurant before getting into a car and blowing themselves up at a nearby security checkpoint, officials said.

They left a trail of destruction, with charred bodies scattered on the ground near the burnt-out wrecks of cars, buses and trucks, a correspondent reported.

The attack was quickly claimed by IS, which appears to be switching to insurgent attacks after suffering a string of setbacks on the battlefield.

UN envoy Jan Kubis condemned the "cowardly twin attacks … which resulted in numerous civilian casualties, including many pilgrims." Shiites have been the target of repeated attacks by the Sunni extremists of IS, who regard them as heretics.

The area targeted by Thursday’s attack lies on a highway used by Shiite pilgrims from Iran and southern Iraq to travel to the shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala further north.

AFP

Suicide bomb attack in Kabul near US embassy

The blast occurred when many officials were expected to be collecting their salaries ahead of this week’s Eid holiday
17 days ago

Islamic State killing machine is more deadly than ever

Battlefield setbacks in Syria and Iraq have not stopped it from racking up the world’s most killings of any terror group — instead, it ...
24 days ago

Boko Haram steps up attacks using children as ‘human bombs’

Just months after Nigeria’s president declared victory over the Islamist terror group, the UN says Boko Haram has carried out 83 attacks ...
18 hours ago

