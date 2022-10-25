×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Italy’s Meloni expects tough times

25 October 2022 - 18:38 Giuseppe Fonte and Giselda Vagnoni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for her first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy on October 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for her first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy on October 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first woman prime minister, vowed on Tuesday to steer the country through some of the hardest times since World War 2 and to keeping support Ukraine against Russia.

Taking a combative tone in her maiden speech to parliament, Meloni said her nationalist, right-wing coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to racism and discrimination.

Italy will continue to support Western sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Moscow’s squeeze on gas imports, Meloni said in her wide-ranging speech.

“Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would worsen it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail,” she  said. 

The leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, Meloni, 45, swept to victory last month as part of an electoral coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League.

The government is Italy’s most right-wing administration since World War 2. Former close ties between Moscow and Berlusconi and Salvini have raised concern about its foreign policy.

Fascism condemned

Meloni said her government would give financial support to families and firms hit by the energy crisis. She warned that the high cost of this meant her administration may have to delay some of its expensive election promises.

“The context in which the government will have to act is very complicated, perhaps the most difficult since World War 2,” she said. The economy could sink into recession next year as it battled rising inflation and disruption linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine.

Meloni, who grew up in a working-class district of Rome, cast herself as an underdog who would defy negative forecasts on her government.

Though her party has neofascist roots she told MPs that her government would fight all discrimination.

“I have never felt any sympathy or closeness to antidemocratic regimes. For no regimes, fascism included,” she said.

“In the same way, I have always considered the [anti-Semitic] racial laws of 1938 the lowest point of Italian history, a shame that will taint our people forever.”

On immigration, a key issue for her supporters, she said Italy would seek to stop people being smuggled across the Mediterranean, and work with African governments to help halt the migrant flows from the continent.

Meloni’s supporters gave her a standing ovation after her 70-minute speech, with some chanting: “Giorgia, Giorgia.”

She was expected to comfortably win a lower house a confidence vote on the new government later in the day. A similar vote is expected in the senate on Wednesday.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Weinstein’s new rape trial starts with graphic ...
World / Americas
3.
‘First truly global energy crisis’ has hit the ...
World
4.
Covid-19 takes toll on US students’ school ...
World / Americas
5.
Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.