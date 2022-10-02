Truss stands by growth plan as she vows to support public during winter

A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
The state-owned institution’s finances have improved, but clients and staff are leaving it
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Elon Musk’s electric carmaker warns logistics challenges continue to slow deliveries
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
Nephews of Cilia Flores were arrested in DEA drug sting in Haiti
The hosts sparkled with bat and ball to win the T20 contest by 16 runs and bag a 2-0 win
Study shows employees working fewer hours see improvement in wellbeing and productivity measures
Birmingham — British Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to “lay the ground” for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
On the first day of her governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, Truss, in office for less than a month, adopted a softer tone by saying she will support the public during a difficult winter and beyond.
But she stands by her “growth plan”, a package of tax-cutting measures that investors and many economists have criticised for setting out billions of pounds of spending while offering few details on how it would be paid for in the short term.
Truss said it is the right plan, suggesting critics do not realise the depth of Britain’s problems and that she should have done more to explain them — an argument that market traders and investors have dismissed as a reason for the falls in the pound and the increase in borrowing costs last week.
“I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC in the central English city of Birmingham.
“I do stand by the package we announced, and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act, but I do accept that we should have laid the ground better.”
However, Truss also did not deny that the plan would require spending cuts for public services, something some Conservative legislators fear will make the party unpalatable to voters before the next general election due in 2024.
Politics paused
Jake Berry, chair of the Conservative Party, suggested the markets may have overreacted, while admitting he is not an economist. “So let’s see where the markets are in six months time,” he told Sky News.
As Truss took office on September 6, and Queen Elizabeth died two days later, the first days of the new prime minister’s term were largely taken up with the national mourning period, when politics was all but paused.
She launched her plan two weeks after taking office, with her team feeling she had signalled her plans during a leadership campaign against rival Rishi Sunak, who had argued against immediate tax cuts.
But the scale of the plan spooked markets. After a large sell-off, the pound has since recovered after Britain’s central bank, the Bank of England stepped in, but government borrowing costs remain markedly higher. Investors say the government will have to work hard to restore confidence.
Beyond the market reaction, Truss’s economic plan also raised alarm in the Conservative Party, particularly over the scrapping of the highest, 45% level of income tax.
Some in the party fear they are at risk of being seen as “the nasty party”, cutting taxes for the wealthiest, while doing little to improve the lives of the most vulnerable.
One former minister, Michael Gove, who was long at the heart of government, hinted he will not vote for the abolition of the top tax when the economic plan comes before parliament and Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of Birmingham, said he would not have made that policy.
Chancellor decided
Truss said she supports the simplification of the tax system but added the decision on the top tax was taken by her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng.
When asked whether all of her cabinet of top ministers had been told in advance, Truss said: “No, we didn’t. This was a decision that the chancellor made.”
She also suggested that politicians spend too much time worrying about how their policies are received by the public, saying she is focused on driving growth. Truss has often said she is not scared of making unpopular decisions.
“I do think there has been too much focus in politics on the optics or how things look,” she said.
But she struggled when pressed to answer whether scrapping some taxes would have to be paid for with cuts to public services. Rather than denying this, she said she wants the best possible services, which offer taxpayers value for money.
“I am going to make sure we get value for money for the taxpayer, but I am very, very committed to making sure we have excellent frontline public services.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Truss stands by growth plan as she vows to support public during winter
Birmingham — British Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to “lay the ground” for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
On the first day of her governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, Truss, in office for less than a month, adopted a softer tone by saying she will support the public during a difficult winter and beyond.
But she stands by her “growth plan”, a package of tax-cutting measures that investors and many economists have criticised for setting out billions of pounds of spending while offering few details on how it would be paid for in the short term.
Truss said it is the right plan, suggesting critics do not realise the depth of Britain’s problems and that she should have done more to explain them — an argument that market traders and investors have dismissed as a reason for the falls in the pound and the increase in borrowing costs last week.
“I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC in the central English city of Birmingham.
“I do stand by the package we announced, and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to act, but I do accept that we should have laid the ground better.”
However, Truss also did not deny that the plan would require spending cuts for public services, something some Conservative legislators fear will make the party unpalatable to voters before the next general election due in 2024.
Politics paused
Jake Berry, chair of the Conservative Party, suggested the markets may have overreacted, while admitting he is not an economist. “So let’s see where the markets are in six months time,” he told Sky News.
As Truss took office on September 6, and Queen Elizabeth died two days later, the first days of the new prime minister’s term were largely taken up with the national mourning period, when politics was all but paused.
She launched her plan two weeks after taking office, with her team feeling she had signalled her plans during a leadership campaign against rival Rishi Sunak, who had argued against immediate tax cuts.
But the scale of the plan spooked markets. After a large sell-off, the pound has since recovered after Britain’s central bank, the Bank of England stepped in, but government borrowing costs remain markedly higher. Investors say the government will have to work hard to restore confidence.
Beyond the market reaction, Truss’s economic plan also raised alarm in the Conservative Party, particularly over the scrapping of the highest, 45% level of income tax.
Some in the party fear they are at risk of being seen as “the nasty party”, cutting taxes for the wealthiest, while doing little to improve the lives of the most vulnerable.
One former minister, Michael Gove, who was long at the heart of government, hinted he will not vote for the abolition of the top tax when the economic plan comes before parliament and Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of Birmingham, said he would not have made that policy.
Chancellor decided
Truss said she supports the simplification of the tax system but added the decision on the top tax was taken by her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng.
When asked whether all of her cabinet of top ministers had been told in advance, Truss said: “No, we didn’t. This was a decision that the chancellor made.”
She also suggested that politicians spend too much time worrying about how their policies are received by the public, saying she is focused on driving growth. Truss has often said she is not scared of making unpopular decisions.
“I do think there has been too much focus in politics on the optics or how things look,” she said.
But she struggled when pressed to answer whether scrapping some taxes would have to be paid for with cuts to public services. Rather than denying this, she said she wants the best possible services, which offer taxpayers value for money.
“I am going to make sure we get value for money for the taxpayer, but I am very, very committed to making sure we have excellent frontline public services.”
Reuters
MIKE DOLAN: The pound’s position as a reserve currency is in question
Bank of England intervenes in gilt market to stave off crash
EDITORIAL: Lessons from the pound’s punishment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Truss meeting with watchdog ends with no sign of tax U-turn
Truss and Kwarteng to meet UK independent fiscal watchdog over tax plans
Truss says urgent action was needed for growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.