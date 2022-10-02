Domestic industry hit by after-effects of Covid restrictions, fuel delivery delays and price rises
British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government signalled it is sticking with its plan for tax cuts after a meeting with the UK’s fiscal watchdog, dashing market expectations that a policy U-turn might be imminent.
There are no plans to alter the timetable for chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to publish a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on November 23 alongside his medium-term fiscal statement, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday after a meeting with Truss, Kwarteng and OBR chair Richard Hughes. ..
Truss meeting with watchdog ends with no sign of tax U-turn
UK prime minister holds unprecedented talks with fiscal watchdog
