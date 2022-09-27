Ukrainian refugees increase Germany’s population to record high

Bank of England signals interest rates change ‘by as much as needed’
We are living in a world where we are all under constant scrutiny
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Junior coal miner owns majority stake in the Makhado Project in Limpopo
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
More than 84-million people are now living in the EU’s most populous country
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
Russia’s miscalculations, misnomers and military failures have played into the hands of Kyiv
Berlin, Germany — Refugees arriving from Ukraine have helped drive Germany's population to its highest level, the Federal Statistical Office said, with more than 84-million people now living in the EU’s most populous country.
Germany has one of the world’s lowest fertility rates and by some measures its most aged population, but its wealth, demand for labour and relatively open immigration policy made it an attractive target for migrants even before the EU opened its doors to Ukrainians fleeing their country after Russia’s invasion in February.
In a report issued on Tuesday, the Federal Statistics Office said that the population had grown by 1%, or 843,000 people, in the first half of 2022. The population grew just 0.1% over the whole of 2021. Germany recorded net immigration of 750,000 people from Ukraine over the same period.
Growth on a comparable scale has been seen only three times since German reunification in 1990, and each time was linked to a wave of refugees.
In 1992, refugees from the war in former Yugoslavia helped swell the population by 700,000. In 2015, Germany let in almost a million refugees from war in the Middle East.
Germany’s female population grew by 1.2%, significantly more than its male population, which increased by 0.8%, reflecting the fact that mainly women and children fled the war in Ukraine. Men of fighting age are forbidden from leaving the country.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukrainian refugees increase Germany’s population to record high
More than 84-million people are now living in the EU’s most populous country
Berlin, Germany — Refugees arriving from Ukraine have helped drive Germany's population to its highest level, the Federal Statistical Office said, with more than 84-million people now living in the EU’s most populous country.
Germany has one of the world’s lowest fertility rates and by some measures its most aged population, but its wealth, demand for labour and relatively open immigration policy made it an attractive target for migrants even before the EU opened its doors to Ukrainians fleeing their country after Russia’s invasion in February.
In a report issued on Tuesday, the Federal Statistics Office said that the population had grown by 1%, or 843,000 people, in the first half of 2022. The population grew just 0.1% over the whole of 2021. Germany recorded net immigration of 750,000 people from Ukraine over the same period.
Growth on a comparable scale has been seen only three times since German reunification in 1990, and each time was linked to a wave of refugees.
In 1992, refugees from the war in former Yugoslavia helped swell the population by 700,000. In 2015, Germany let in almost a million refugees from war in the Middle East.
Germany’s female population grew by 1.2%, significantly more than its male population, which increased by 0.8%, reflecting the fact that mainly women and children fled the war in Ukraine. Men of fighting age are forbidden from leaving the country.
Reuters
Number of Ukrainian refugees returns to pre-invasion levels
Poles reach out to Ukrainian refugees despite huge financial cost
Ukrainians take long detours in bid to reach safety
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.