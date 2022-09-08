Queen Elizabeth: world reacts to death of monarch

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
Balmoral — Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.
“The death of my beloved mother, her majesty the queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the new king, her eldest son Charles, said.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he said in a statement.
News that the queen’s health was deteriorating emerged shortly after midday on Thursday when her doctors said she was under medical supervision, prompting her family to rush to Scotland to be by her side.
Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace, in central London, and there was a stunned silence when the flag was lowered to half-mast. The crowd surged to the gates as the notice announcing the death of the only monarch most Britons have ever known was attached to the black iron gates.
Royal officials said King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, would remain at Balmoral Castle, where the queen died, before returning to London on Friday, when he is expected to address the nation and meet Prime Minister Liz Truss. Details of the funeral have not been confirmed.
On Elizabeth’s death, Charles automatically became monarch of the UK and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The queen, whose husband died last year, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.
Her last official duty came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Truss prime minister — the 15th of her reign.
‘Stability and the strength’
“The death of her majesty the queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,” Truss said outside her Downing Street office where the flag, like those at royal palaces and government buildings across Britain, were lowered.
“Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain — and that spirit will endure,” said Truss, who was informed of the death at 4.30pm in London.
The news stunned not only people in Britain, with condolences pouring in from leaders around the world.
“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. He ordered flags at the White House to be flown at half-mast.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent SA’s condolences to the royal family and said: “Her majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”
In Paris, the mayor announced the lights of the Eiffel Tower would be turned off in honour of her passing; in Brazil, the government declared three days of mourning; and the UN General Assembly and the Security Council both stood for a moment of silence.
Even Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country’s relations with Britain have plummeted over the war in Ukraine, extended his condolences, calling it an “irreparable loss”.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6 1952, when she was just 25.
Pledge to serve
She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to become increasingly scrutinised by the media.
“I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust,” she said in a speech to her subjects on her coronation day.
Famed for her bright outfits, she is said to have quipped: “I have to be seen to be believed.”
Elizabeth became monarch at a time when Britain still retained much of its old empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War 2, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.
Winston Churchill was Britain’s prime minister at the time, Josef Stalin led the Soviet Union and the Korean War was raging.
In the decades that followed, Elizabeth witnessed massive political change and social upheaval at home and abroad. Her own family’s tribulations, most notably the divorce of Charles and his late first wife Diana, were played out in full public glare.
While remaining an enduring symbol of stability and continuity for Britons at a time of relative national economic decline, Elizabeth also tried to adapt the ancient institution of monarchy to the demands of the modern era.
“She has managed to modernise and evolve the monarchy like no other,” her grandson Prince William, who is now heir to the throne, said in a 2012 documentary.
Elizabeth was the 40th monarch in a royal line that followed Norman King William the Conqueror, who claimed the English throne in 1066 after defeating Anglo-Saxon ruler Harold II at the Battle of Hastings.
Her long reign meant she repeatedly broke records for British rulers. When she surpassed the more than 63 years her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne, she said it was not a landmark to which she had ever aspired.
“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones — my own is no exception,” she said.
At her death the queen was head of state of not only the UK but also of Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.
Here’s reaction from other world leaders:
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres
“As the UK longest-lived and longest-reigning head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonisation of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the UN, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.
“I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
“Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”
Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s prime minister
“Deeply grieved at the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people and government of the UK.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learnt of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign, her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo
“The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
“I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the royal family at the passing of the queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother.
“The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary.”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
“With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end. Australian hearts go out to the people of the UK who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.
“There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'.”
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
“It was with great and profound sadness, that I learnt of the passing of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, whose reign spanned seven decades. We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the UK, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch.”
Former US president Barack Obama
“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us.
“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
“Today, Americans join the people of the UK in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, her majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom.”
Former US president Donald Trump
“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the US and countries around the world.”
Former US president George Bush
“Laura and I were honoured to have known her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefited from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship.”
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
“It is with deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world’s longest serving Head of state and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the British people.”
European Council president Charles Michel
“Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin
“On behalf of the government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, her majesty Queen Elizabeth.
“Her state Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen.”
Dutch King Willem-Alexander
“We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the UK and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time.”
Norway's King Harald
“The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.
“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people.
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden
“With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away.
“The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history.”
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson
“For as long as most of us have been alive, she has been a cherished representative and symbol for Great Britain and the head of state for the many countries of the Commonwealth. My thoughts today are naturally with the Queen's family and the British people, but her passing is a loss for us all.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
“We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War 2 will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour.”
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
“Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the UK and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution.”
French President Emmanuel Macron
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
“My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history.”
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala
“I am deeply saddened by the death of the Queen, Elizabeth II. Sending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the British people and the people of the Commonwealth.”
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
“It is with deep sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire UK and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo
“The people of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations.”
“The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King.”
King of Jordan Abdullah bin al Hussein
“Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”
Iraq President Barham Salih
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. I extend profound condolences to the royal family and to the people of the UK. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity and fortitude.”
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England, British monarch. We express our condolences to the royal family, to the UK and to the British people. Peace to her Soul!”.
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso
“Distraught at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whose long life and dedication to the service of her people go down in history as an exemplary reign.”
Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez
“From the Republic of Paraguay, we convey our condolences to the royal family, the government and the people of the UK on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who will always be remembered for her great vocation of service, ” said
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne
“Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II has had an impactful reign, during which her relations with my state and its people have remained mutually respectful and unchanging.
“Before being accorded the role of Head of the state of Antigua and Barbuda, beginning 1st November 1981, Her Majesty was shown great affection by the people of our country on her visits.”
Argentina’s government expressed its “sorrow” at the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said that it “stood by the British people and her family in this moment of pain”.
Reuters
