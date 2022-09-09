×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

GALLERY | Queen Elizabeth II through the years

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96

09 September 2022 - 09:00
Left: A vintage postcard featuring a coronation portrait of Queen Elizabeth, in 1953. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PAUL POPPER | Right: Queen Elizabeth is pictured prior to a state banquet at the Zeughaus Palace on November 2 2004 in Berlin. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/MICHAEL KAPPELER
Left: A vintage postcard featuring a coronation portrait of Queen Elizabeth, in 1953. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PAUL POPPER | Right: Queen Elizabeth is pictured prior to a state banquet at the Zeughaus Palace on November 2 2004 in Berlin. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/MICHAEL KAPPELER
The Royal Family picnicking at Balmoral in Scotland. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
The Royal Family picnicking at Balmoral in Scotland. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Crown Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain, later Queen Elizabeth, with her pony, at age 10. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Crown Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain, later Queen Elizabeth, with her pony, at age 10. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Princess Elizabeth and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace after their wedding on November 20 1947. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HULTON ARCHIVE
Princess Elizabeth and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace after their wedding on November 20 1947. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HULTON ARCHIVE
The coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Abbey, London, June 2 1953. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HULTON ARCHIVE/FOX PHOTOS
The coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Abbey, London, June 2 1953. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HULTON ARCHIVE/FOX PHOTOS
Queen Elizabeth giving a speech in 1954. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/THE AGE/FAIRFAX MEDIA
Queen Elizabeth giving a speech in 1954. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/THE AGE/FAIRFAX MEDIA
President Reagan laughs following a joke by Queen Elizabeth, who commented on the lousy California weather she has experienced since her arrival to the States. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BETTMANN
President Reagan laughs following a joke by Queen Elizabeth, who commented on the lousy California weather she has experienced since her arrival to the States. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BETTMANN
Queen Elizabeth with Prime Ministers of the Commonwealth Mr S. G. Holland (New Zealand), Sir Winston Churchill, Mr Robert Menzies (Australia) and Mir. St. Laurent (Canada). Picture: GETTY IMAGES/UNIVERSAL HISTORY ARCHIVE
Queen Elizabeth with Prime Ministers of the Commonwealth Mr S. G. Holland (New Zealand), Sir Winston Churchill, Mr Robert Menzies (Australia) and Mir. St. Laurent (Canada). Picture: GETTY IMAGES/UNIVERSAL HISTORY ARCHIVE
Princess Elizabeth of England represents the King at colorful trooping ceremony. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Princess Elizabeth of England represents the King at colorful trooping ceremony. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis on September 28 1952. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis on September 28 1952. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are shown here at their Windsor home. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are shown here at their Windsor home. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
The Queen at a banquet with former president Nelson Mandela in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM
The Queen at a banquet with former president Nelson Mandela in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM
The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth and Pope John Paul II in 1980. Picture: WIRE IMAGE/ANWAR HUSSEIN
The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth and Pope John Paul II in 1980. Picture: WIRE IMAGE/ANWAR HUSSEIN
Queen Elizabeth shows President Cyril Ramaphosa letters between her and Nelson Mandela on SA returning to the Commomwealth which was presented as a gift to him during an audience at Windsor Castle on April 17 2018 in Berkshire, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WPA POOL/STEVE PARSONS
Queen Elizabeth shows President Cyril Ramaphosa letters between her and Nelson Mandela on SA returning to the Commomwealth which was presented as a gift to him during an audience at Windsor Castle on April 17 2018 in Berkshire, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WPA POOL/STEVE PARSONS
Queen Elizabeth before a luncheon at the Governor's House in Williamsburg, Virginia on May 4 2007. Picture: FILM MAGIC/ANWAR HUSSEIN
Queen Elizabeth before a luncheon at the Governor's House in Williamsburg, Virginia on May 4 2007. Picture: FILM MAGIC/ANWAR HUSSEIN
Queen Elizabeth looks up at a smiling Prince William during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, Britain, December 15, 2006. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth looks up at a smiling Prince William during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, Britain, December 15, 2006. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth meets Pope Francis at the Paul VI Hall on April 3 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/VATICAN POOL
Queen Elizabeth meets Pope Francis at the Paul VI Hall on April 3 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/VATICAN POOL
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ CHRIS JACKSONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ CHRIS JACKSONG
Queen Elizabeth with Prince Andrew. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Queen Elizabeth with Prince Andrew. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON
Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh in March. Picture: RICHARD POHLE/GETTY IMAGES
Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh in March. Picture: RICHARD POHLE/GETTY IMAGES
Queen Elizabeth meets former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Buckingham Palace. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DOMINIC LIPINSKI-PA/ANADOLU AGENCY
Queen Elizabeth meets former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Buckingham Palace. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DOMINIC LIPINSKI-PA/ANADOLU AGENCY
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel to Buckingham Palace in a Semi-State Landau along the Procession Route after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey in central London, Britain, April 29, 2011. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel to Buckingham Palace in a Semi-State Landau along the Procession Route after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey in central London, Britain, April 29, 2011. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Queen Elizabeth rides in an open carriage as she attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. Picture: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Queen Elizabeth rides in an open carriage as she attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. Picture: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Queen Elizabeth waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. Picture: Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain September 6, 2022. Picture: Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
People look towards Buckingham Palace near Queen Victoria memorial as a rainbow forms, following a statement from the Palace that Britain's Queen Elizabeth had died, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville
People look towards Buckingham Palace near Queen Victoria memorial as a rainbow forms, following a statement from the Palace that Britain's Queen Elizabeth had died, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain’s King Charles to address a nation in mourning

The death of the queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has drawn condolences from ...
News & Fox
1 hour ago

Queen Elizabeth: world reacts to death of monarch

Condolences flood in from Britain and around the world after the queen dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
World
10 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96

Buckingham Palace says she ‘died peacefully at Balmoral’; her eldest son Charles becomes king
World
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why parties are targeting the ...
News & Fox
2.
Britain’s King Charles to address a nation in ...
News & Fox
3.
GALLERY | Queen Elizabeth II through the years
News & Fox
4.
WATCH: Where SA’s specialist doctors go when ...
News & Fox
5.
Eskom blackouts spark gory GDP slide
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.