×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russia moves a step closer to a war economy

Lower house of parliament approves bills requiring firms to supply goods and services to the military at the demand of the Kremlin

05 July 2022 - 17:23 Agency Staff
Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 5 2022. Picture: RUSSIAN STATE DUMA
Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 5 2022. Picture: RUSSIAN STATE DUMA

London — Russian legislators on Tuesday gave the first stamp of approval to two bills that would authorise the government to oblige businesses to supply the military with goods and their employees to work overtime to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy prime minister Yury Borisov told parliament the moves are driven by the need to support the military at a time when Russia’s economy is under “colossal sanctions pressure” from the West, more than four months into what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

“The load on the defence industry has increased significantly. In order to guarantee the supply of weapons and ammunition, it is necessary to optimise the work of the military-industrial complex and enterprises that are part of co-operation chains,” he said.

One of the bills — approved in a first reading by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament — said the state could impose “special economic measures” during military operations, requiring firms to supply goods and services to the military at the demand of the government. An explanatory note attached to the bill said the military needs new materials and weapons repairs to pursue its Ukraine campaign.

“The need to promptly meet these requirements, especially in the context of sanctions against Russia and Russian legal entities, will require us to temporarily focus our efforts on certain sectors of the economy ... and organise the supply of resources through state defence procurement,” the note said.

A second bill, also adopted in its first reading, would amend the labour code to grant the government the right to regulate working hours and determine off-days at given companies. This could mean the government could compel employees of businesses providing goods to the military to work at night, on weekends and holidays, and without annual leave.

Both bills were introduced to the Duma by the Russian government. They still need to undergo second and third readings, be reviewed by the upper house of parliament and be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Reuters

Russia to focus on seizing all of Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia says it has established full control over the Luhansk region after Ukrainian forces pulled out of the bombed-out city of Lysychansk
World
1 day ago

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week
News & Fox
11 hours ago

Russia shells Ukraine’s Donetsk after seizing Luhansk region

Military experts say Moscow’s victory in the east is tactical and the decisive battle for Ukraine is likely to be fought in the south of the country
World
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Six killed and 24 wounded in shooting at July 4th ...
World / Americas
2.
Kashmir fruit growers warn pilgrimage traffic ...
World / Asia
3.
EU eyes green hydrogen deal with Namibia
World / Africa
4.
Kagame and Tshisekedi to hold talks in Angola ...
World / Africa
5.
Johnson’s office not telling truth about previous ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.