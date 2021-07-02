World / Europe

Six-million EU citizens apply to live in UK under new settlement scheme

EU citizens who can prove they were living in the UK before December 31 2020 will retain the right to work, study and access benefits

02 July 2021 - 12:07 William James
The Union Jack and the European Union flags. Picture: REUTERS/JON NAZCA
London — Britain said on Friday that it had received six-million applications to its settlement scheme for EU nationals before a June 30 deadline, including a surge of more than 400,000 in the last month.

After completing its exit from the EU late in 2020, Britain has started bringing in a new immigration system. EU citizens who can prove they were living in Britain before December 31 2020 will retain the right to work, study and access benefits.

The data showed 6.02-million applications had been received by June 30, of which 5.45-million had been concluded.

“I am delighted that we have secured the rights of so many EU citizens — our friends, neighbours and family members,” interior minister Priti Patel said.

Of those concluded applications, 4% have either been refused, withdrawn or invalid. The rest were either accepted as settled or “pre-settled”, meaning residency rights were retained.

A high-profile publicity campaign to remind people to apply reflected concerns that some eligible residents might have been unaware of the scheme, or lacked the ability to submit an application.

The number of those who failed to apply in time is uncertain, as are full details of how the government will handle their cases.

Citizens will be given a formal 28-day notice if they fail to apply for settled status, but after that they will not be eligible for work, benefits and will lose the right to services such as free nonurgent healthcare.

The government has repeatedly said it will look to grant status, rather than look for reasons to refuse it to EU citizens, and that the 28-day notice should not be seen as a point when individuals are liable to be removed from Britain.

Reuters

Rishi Sunak sets out post-Brexit financial reforms for London

‘We now have the freedom to do things differently and better,’ says chancellor of the exchequer
15 hours ago

EU agrees UK data protection standards sufficiently high for information to continue to flow

The decisions were required by June 30 to allow a seamless transition after a grace period during which flows were allowed after UK's final exit from ...
4 days ago
