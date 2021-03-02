World / Europe

Austria and Denmark, tired of EU pace, look to Israel for vaccines

The two countries have formed an alliance with Israel as other EU members turn directly to pharmaceutical firms

02 March 2021 - 14:34 François Murphy and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Vienna/Copenhagen — Austria and Denmark, chafing at the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the EU, have broken ranks with Brussels to form an alliance with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus.

The move by the two EU member states comes amid rising anger over delays in ordering, approving and distributing vaccines that have left the 27-member bloc trailing far behind Israel’s world-beating vaccination campaign.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said while the principle that the EU procures vaccines for member states was correct, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had been too slow to approve them and lambasted pharmaceutical companies’ supply bottlenecks.

“We must therefore prepare for further mutations and should no longer be dependent only on the EU for the production of second-generation vaccines,” the conservative chancellor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was also critical of the EU’s vaccine programme. “I don’t think it can stand alone, because we need to increase capacity. That is why we are now fortunate to start a partnership with Israel,” she told reporters on Monday.

When asked if Denmark and Austria wanted to take unilateral action in obtaining vaccines, Frederiksen said: “You can call it that.”

Kurz and Frederiksen are due to travel to Israel this week to see Israel’s rapid vaccine rollout up close.

A growing number of EU countries have placed side orders for doses of vaccines from Russia and China, even though the EMA has yet to rule on whether they are both safe and effective.

On Monday, Slovakia ordered 2-million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. It expects half to arrive this month as it looks to step up vaccinations amid a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths. The neighbouring Czech Republic — currently facing the worst Covid-19 outbreak of any EU country — is also considering ordering Russia’s Sputnik V.

Hungary, meanwhile, has taken delivery of a vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announcing on Sunday that he had received the shot.

Kurz said Austria and Denmark, as members of the First Mover Group, would work with Israel on vaccine production against mutations of the coronavirus and jointly research treatment options.

Experts reckon that Austria will have to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, equivalent to more than 6-million people annually, in the coming years, Kurz said.

He said he would inspect pharmaceutical companies with domestic production including Pfizer, Novartis, Polymun and Boehringer Ingelheim, as well as speak to leading scientists and physicians on Tuesday.

In February, Germany set up a task-force to address bottlenecks in the supply chain of vaccine production and boost local manufacturing to protect itself against future pandemics.

Reuters

Health chiefs in Europe told to buck up on vaccinations

EU says more mass testing and genome sequencing are needed to track mutations
World
23 hours ago

UK searches for sixth person believed to be carrying Covid-19 variant noted in Brazil

The identity of the patient is still unknown as they failed to complete a test registration card, leaving health officials without information to ...
World
23 hours ago

Sputnik V vaccine a PR coup for Vladimir Putin

Medical journal’s results confirm Russian scientists have produced an effective defence — and it’s in high demand
World
3 weeks ago

Czech Republic warns hospitals near ‘total exhaustion’ in Covid battle

After success in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in 2020, the central European nation now joins Slovakia in asking for help as its health crisis ...
World
6 days ago

SA scientists welcome US regulator’s approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The shot is being administered to local health-care workers as part of a rolling review
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi resigns ...
World / Africa
2.
Standard Bank targeted in appeal to avoid ...
World / Africa
3.
US sends two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan
World / Americas
4.
Two conservative lawyers lead fight to shut down ...
World / Americas
5.
Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of corruption
World / Europe

Related Articles

SA faces vaccine shortage for winter

National / Health

J&J will now deliver 11-million vaccines

National

Russia reports world’s first avian flu H5N8 human transmission to WHO

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.