World / Europe

French police raid suspected Islamist groups after teacher beheaded

The teacher had shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression

19 October 2020 - 21:08 Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Stephane Brosse
Protesters hold copies of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, France, October 18 2020. Picture: KIRAN RIDLEY/GETTY IMAGES
Protesters hold copies of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, France, October 18 2020. Picture: KIRAN RIDLEY/GETTY IMAGES

 Paris  —  More police operations were under way including raids on dozens of suspected Islamist groups on Monday after the killing of a French history and geography teacher by a suspected Islamist.

Teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, about 40km northwest of Paris, by an 18-year-old man who was shot dead by police.

The killing sparked outrage in France, and drew condemnation from President Emmanuel Macron and political parties.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday there were about 80 investigations under way into online hate speech in France — including those who expressed support for the attack. He said he was looking into whether certain groups from the French Muslim community should be dissolved after accusations of promoting violence and hate.

A police source said late on Sunday that France was preparing to deport 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist beliefs. It was not immediately clear if Monday's operations were connected. ​

Earlier in October, Paty showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression, angering a number of Muslim parents. Muslims believe that any depiction of the prophet is blasphemous.

The attacker, who was of Chechen origin and was born in Russia, had been living in the town of Evreux northwest of Paris. He was not previously known to the intelligence services.

The killing shocked France and carried echoes of an attack five years ago on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after it published the cartoons.

Reuters 

THE GUARDIAN: Defeating the politics of hate

Greeks celebrate as leaders of the neo-Nazi party are found guilty of running a criminal organisation
Opinion
1 week ago

BIG READ: Why loneliness fuels populism

As curbs on socialising return in some countries, we need to examine the link between isolation and the politics of intolerance
Life
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Malawians return from SA empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Elon Musk eyes 2024 for Mars mission by SpaceX’s ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Houston tech mogul Robert T Brockman charged in ...
World / Americas
5.
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New ...
World

Related Articles

Video said to show French suspect wanted to avenge cartoon of Prophet Mohammad

World / Europe

Charlie Hebdo to republish Prophet Muhammad cartoons that led to 2015 massacre

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.