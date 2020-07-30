Belarus accuses Russia of coup plot ahead of election

Minsk — Belarus stepped up accusations against Russia of plotting to thwart longtime President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election in August, saying 33 detained Russian mercenaries had been planning terrorist acts.

Almost 170 Russian militants remain at large in Belarus, the head of the country’s security council Andrei Ravkov told reporters after a meeting on Thursday with presidential candidates in the capital Minsk. Two other groups may be preparing to enter Belarus from Russia, Ravkov told the participants, according to one of them, Andrei Dmitriev.

The dispute ahead of the August 9 elections further inflames tensions between the former Soviet neighbours sparked by Lukashenko’s refusal to accept deeper integration with Moscow and his efforts to build ties to Western powers including the US, in a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his backyard.

Russia has responded calmly so far to the latest allegations. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described them as “nothing but insinuations”, and insisted the two countries remain the “closest partners”, in a conference call with reporters.

Lukashenko, once branded by the US as presiding over “Europe’s last dictatorship”, is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 26-year rule from three opposition groups as he seeks a sixth presidential term. They have united behind Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who registered as a candidate after her husband, a political YouTube blogger who expected to run in the contest, was detained.

Opposition rally

Thousands of Tikhanovskaya supporters gathered for a rally in a Minsk park late on Thursday, after previous campaign events that drew large crowds. At least 25,000 joined the event, according to the Viasna human rights centre in the city. Lukashenko ordered a tightening of restrictions on public gatherings after the Russians were detained.

“We came here because we want to live a better life, want our basic rights to be respected,” said Natalya, a self-employed organiser of children’s events, who was attending with her husband Oleg and their twin daughters. The couple declined to give their surname.