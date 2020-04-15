Germany may open schools as its Covid-19 numbers stay low

Berling/Copenhagen — Germany may agree on a tentative easing of restrictions on public life later on Wednesday as some Danish children return to school in another sign Europe is slowly making progress in its struggle with the coronavirus.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will consult with Germany’s 16 regional premiers by phone and is expected to hold a news conference during the late afternoon to detail any relaxation of curbs on activity, possibly including a gradual opening of some businesses and schools.

“We must have a step-by-step return to normality,” families minister Franziska Giffey said on Wednesday on ARD TV, when asked whether German nursery schools could remain closed until the summer vacation.

In Denmark, babies are returning to daycare centres, kindergartens are opening their doors, and primary schools are resuming in-class lessons for children up to the age of 13. The government says the move will let parents focus on their jobs and keep the economy going, though it has drawn a good deal of criticism, with some parents saying they don’t want their children used as “lab rats”.

Governments across Europe are trying to balance the need to limit the economic damage against the risk of a resurgence of Covid-19. The number of new cases in Europe has stabilised in recent days, though more than 50,000 people have died and the fatalities continue to climb.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will brief reporters in Brussels on Wednesday alongside European Council president Charles Michel as the EU attempts to roll out a co-ordinated strategy on getting the continent back to work.

In guidelines to be unveiled on Wednesday, the commission will caution leaders that they must be prepared to re-impose lockdowns if the number of infections starts to increase again.

Any easing should be gradual and begin only when infections significantly decline for a sustained period; hospitals have enough beds, drugs and equipment; and large-scale testing, tracing and quarantine capacity is in place.