EU rebuffs Britain’s bid for ‘permanent equivalence’

Strasbourg — The EU swiftly rebuffed calls from the UK government that London’s financial services firms should enjoy continued access to the single market even if the country breaks away from the bloc’s rules after Brexit.

The UK Treasury had included the demand for so-called permanent equivalence in a draft of its opening positions for March’s trade negotiations with the EU — some of which were revealed in a document that was photographed as Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid carried it in Downing Street on Monday.

“Certain people in the UK should not kid themselves about this: there will not be general, ongoing open-ended equivalence in financial services,” EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the European parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. “We will keep control of these tools, and we will retain the free hand to take our own decisions.”

Key battleground

London financial services firms’ future access to the EU is set to be a key battleground in the UK’s negotiations with the bloc. Banks are concerned that once Britain leaves the EU, they will no longer enjoy the automatic “passporting” rights that allow them to operate freely across 27 member states.

Instead, they are likely to rely on an arrangement known as “equivalence”, under which the EU would have the absolute right to judge whether the UK’s rules are adequately aligned with its own. A big concern for the finance industry is that the EU can withdraw “equivalence” with just one month’s notice — something that could push their business plans into disarray.

The document under Javid’s arm calls for a binding process “to stabilise equivalence granted unilaterally”. Yet the paper, first reported by the Financial Times, revealed the Treasury itself had doubts that the EU would agree. The EU has made clear that future access to the single market will depend on Britain committing to follow its rules.

Javid still insists that the EU hasn’t ruled out a deal on equivalence — and the EU has not either. Speaking after Barnier on Tuesday, Javid said the two sides were working closely to reach an agreement.

“Indeed, in the political declaration, they agreed to work at speed on an equivalence decision by the end of July this year, and that’s welcome,” he told parliament, referring to the nonbinding part of the deal that accompanied Britain’s departure from the bloc on January 31. He said the EU should give a minimum of one year’s notice if it intends to revoke access.

Writing earlier in the London newspaper City AM, Javid insisted Britain will diverge from the bloc’s regulations.

Landing zones

“We may choose to do things in the same way as the EU if it works for the UK,” Javid wrote. “But there will be differences, not least because as a global financial centre the UK needs to keep pace with and drive international standards. Our starting point will be what’s right for the UK.”