Ministers vow Boris Johnson will not seek delay as he sticks to Brexit plan

“I do also think that on some of these key issues, people need to understand, and the voters get it, that we’ve got to keep to the plan,” Raab told Sky News.

Both he and finance minister Sajid Javid contradicted EU officials who have said Britain has yet to come up with new suggestions for changes to the deal agreed by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

Johnson, Javid said, would go to an EU summit on October 17 to try secure the new deal.

“The prime minister will be trying to strike a deal. He absolutely will not be asking for an extension in that meeting,” Javid told the BBC.

But France said Britain is failing to say what it wants, and the foreign minister in Paris, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said that, as things stand, an extension would not be granted even if Britain asked for one in October.

“It’s very worrying. The British must tell us what they want,” Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

Asked if an extension beyond October 31 is possible, Le Drian said not under current conditions. “We are not going to do [extend] this every three months,” he said.

Breaking the law

Britain’s political crisis stepped up a gear last week, when parliament passed legislation to try to force Johnson to secure a Brexit extension if parliament has not approved either a deal or consented to leaving without agreement by October 19.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to sign it into law on Monday, but Johnson says he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than request such an extension — something that opposition parties say could mean seeing the British prime minister breaking the law.

Johnson has countered by asking for a new election on October 15, but opposition parties, led by Labour, said they could not trust him to stick to his word by holding the new poll before Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of that month.

“Until we’ve ruled a no-deal off the agenda, I can’t risk, with Boris Johnson being in power, that he wouldn’t somehow impose that on the country,” Labour’s finance policy chief, John McDonnell, told the BBC.

“So we can get no-deal off the agenda, then I’d like a general election and part of that would be saying, let’s have a referendum,” McDonnell said.

Reuters