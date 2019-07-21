Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire in central Portugal

Lisbon — More than 800 firefighters battled on Sunday a wildfire sweeping across central Portugal after being able to control two other blazes that prompted authorities to partially evacuate a village and left 20 people injured, one of them in a serious condition, officials said.

Portugal’s criminal police opened an investigation on the wildfires, internal administration minister Eduardo Cabrita told reporters. He said that local authorities found it strange that all the blazes started between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday around the same area.

Strong winds are making it harder for firefighters to put out the remaining wildfire although they have been able to control 60% of the flames, which started on Saturday afternoon in Castelo Branco, a district 225km northeast of the capital, Lisbon.

“We are ready for a difficult day,” Belo Costa, a civil protection official, told reporters. He added that no houses were currently at risk.

Fourteen airplanes and 251 firefighters’ vehicles on the ground are also battling the blazes, as well as 20 soldiers and four bulldozers.