World / Europe

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire in central Portugal

Strong winds hamper efforts while police open an investigation on cause of fires

21 July 2019 - 17:15 Catarina Demony
A villager carries a bucket with water as a wildfire nears his home at Amendoa in Macao, central Portugal, July 21 2019. Picture: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
A villager carries a bucket with water as a wildfire nears his home at Amendoa in Macao, central Portugal, July 21 2019. Picture: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Lisbon — More than 800 firefighters battled on Sunday a wildfire sweeping across central Portugal after being able to control two other blazes that prompted authorities to partially evacuate a village and left 20 people injured, one of them in a serious condition, officials said. 

Portugal’s criminal police opened an investigation on the wildfires, internal administration minister Eduardo Cabrita told reporters. He said that local authorities found it strange that all the blazes started between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday around the same area.

Strong winds are making it harder for firefighters to put out the remaining wildfire although they have been able to control 60% of the flames, which started on Saturday afternoon in Castelo Branco, a district 225km northeast of the capital, Lisbon.

“We are ready for a difficult day,” Belo Costa, a civil protection official, told reporters. He added that no houses were currently at risk.

Fourteen airplanes and 251 firefighters’ vehicles on the ground are also battling the blazes, as well as 20 soldiers and four bulldozers.

Twelve civilians and eight firefighters were injured in Saturday’s fires, Cabrita said. Only one is in a serious condition and remains in hospital  with first- and second-degree burns.

One of the two districts affected, Castelo Branco, is under yellow alert as temperatures were expected to reach 31°C on Sunday, according to the national meteorological agency.

Ricardo Aires, the mayor of Vila de Rei, one of the affected municipalities, told Portugal’s public broadcaster RTP that firefighters and resources were lacking.

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he is following the situation closely and sent solidarity to those affected.

In June 2017, a devastating wildfire in the central town of Pedrogao Grande killed 64 people and injured more than 250. The fire was the worst disaster in modern Portuguese history.

Reuters

UN chief urges action to avert climate change catastrophe

Chaos coming faster than scientists had predicted, says Antonio Guterres
World
3 weeks ago

Seven killed as violent storm lashes Greek resorts

Prime minister cancels meetings after six tourists are killed in supercell storm in northern Greece
World
1 week ago

Sizzling Europe battles wildfires and health risks

Spanish firefighters struggle to douse wildfires in Catalonia as parts of northern France are put on drought alert
World
3 weeks ago

Greek coast wildfire death toll climbs to at least 80

Many more people are still missing as authorities begin trying to identifying charred victims
World
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Hong Kong’s black-clad protesters target ...
World / Asia
2.
UK finance minister strikes blow as Boris Johnson ...
World / Europe
3.
New Zealanders hand over 10,000-plus guns in ...
World / Asia
4.
UK car sector accelerates towards electric future
World / Europe

Related Articles

Great Barrier Reef authority at odds with government on climate change

World / Asia

How climate change has changed how US investors assess risk

Markets

Santam says KZN floods dented net underwriting margins

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.