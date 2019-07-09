David Attenborough warns climate change may bring social unrest

Attenborough had earlier told the hearing that he drew hope from an upsurge in environmental activism by a younger generation aware that they would bear the brunt of climate effects as the crisis worsened in coming decades.

“The problems in 20-30 years are going to be major problems that are going to cause great social unrest, changes in what we eat, how we live,” Attenborough said.

“The most encouraging thing I see is that the electorate of tomorrow is already making their voice very, very clear.”

Attenborough, the man behind the Planet Earth and Blue Planet documentaries, also said the environmental impact of air travel should be factored into ticket prices.

“If you cost that, you would see that the tickets are extraordinarily cheap,” he said.

Meanwhile, AFP reports that Paris, which in 2015 hosted the signing of a historic agreement on fighting global warming, on Tuesday declared a climate emergency following similar moves by other cities and national parliaments.

“Paris, like other cities, declares a climate emergency,” Celia Blauel, deputy mayor in charge of the environment, told a municipal council meeting, stressing the need to adhere to the objectives of the 2015 agreement.

The declaration also said Paris city hall would create a “climate academy” with the aim of better educating the young and the public about the issue. Ahead of municipal elections in 2020, the French capital’s socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, is seeking to burnish her green credentials, with climate change a real concern for many voters.