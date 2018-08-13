Hundreds hurt as festival boardwalk in Spain collapses

Madrid — Panic erupted at a packed music festival in northwest Spain when part of a wooden promenade suddenly collapsed, injuring more than 300 people, nine of them seriously, officials said on Monday.

The seafront platform, which measures 30m by 10m, was jammed with people watching a rap artist in the city of Vigo when part of it collapsed just before midnight on Sunday, mayor Abel Caballero told reporters.

Rescuers armed with an infrared camera combed the site for three hours to ensure no-one remained trapped underneath while divers searched the nearby sea, he said.

"Police got the people out of the area very quickly. There were two people who got trapped by debris, firefighters had to remove them and it was not easy to get them out," he told Spanish public television TVE. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse of the promenade, which was built in the 1990s, he said.

However, the president of Vigo’s Port Authority said he thought it was due to "excess weight, to overcapacity".