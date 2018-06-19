Theresa May faces knife-edge Brexit vote

London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May faces another knife-edge vote in the House of Commons this week after she was defeated on her key Brexit legislation in the House of Lords on Monday evening.

Legislators in the unelected upper house backed an amendment to ensure a "meaningful vote" for parliament on any Brexit deal agreed with the EU — or on what to do if there was no deal — by 354 votes to 235 votes.

The bill will now return to the Commons on Wednesday for a vote that could determine the outcome of Brexit talks. Some pro-European legislators in May’s own party said they would back the amendment as they sought to prevent the no-deal Brexit scenario that businesses feared most. Another potential rebel said privately that they were waiting to see if there were any concessions.

"I will be voting for that same amendment in the House of Commons and urge all my colleagues to do likewise," Phillip Lee, who quit as a minister last week to be able to vote against May, said on Twitter after Monday’s vote. "MPs can’t stand up for the people they are elected to represent unless parliament has a voice."

The Lords vote, which was widely expected, inserts a clause into the bill that would give parliament the power to direct the final stage of Brexit negotiations. Parliament — which backs a softer Brexit than the one being pursued by the government — would be able to block a "no-deal" split.

No further concessions

Ministers would hold discussions with potential rebels on Tuesday but insist there would be no further concessions, a person familiar with government plans said. May’s team would ask the Commons to strip out the new wording on Wednesday and curb the power of parliament to shape the final stage of the Brexit process, the person said.

The amendment was based on an agreement that former attorney-general Dominic Grieve said he reached in talks with solicitor-general Robert Buckland last Thursday, only for ministers to introduce changes at the last minute that Grieve said were "unacceptable" to rebels.

"Ministers, the prime minister in particular, have promised a meaningful vote, that promise has not been honoured," former minister Douglas Hogg, who said he had been in talks with Grieve since last week, told legislators as he introduced the amendment. "If your lordships want parliament to have a meaningful vote, parliament must insist."

Brexit-backers oppose the amendment as they say it strips the government of negotiating leverage if it cannot walk away, and they also think its proponents are trying to reverse the divorce.

"The meaningful vote is nothing to do with holding the government to account," Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads a grouping of Anti-EU Conservative legislators, said after a speech in central London. "The meaningful vote is a means to obstruct Brexit."

The amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill would ensure an amendable motion would be put before parliament after an agreement was reached with the EU, allowing legislators to reject the deal and take control of the process. The government favours a motion that cannot be amended, as that reduces legislators’ clout.

‘Proper role’

"Parliament must have a meaningful vote in the event of a no deal Brexit," Conservative lawmaker Heidi Allen tweeted. "Parliament wants it, our economy needs it and my constituents have asked for it. I will represent them."

Alongside the number of Tory rebels, the chances of the amendment being passed in the House of Commons will also depend on how solid support is from the opposition Labour Party. It is divided on Brexit, with some legislators fearing a backlash from districts that voted to leave the EU if they are seen to disrupt the divorce.

"If the prime minister’s final Brexit deal is voted down, that cannot give her licence to crash the UK out of the EU without an agreement," Labour’s Brexit spokesperson Matthew Pennycook said in a statement. "MPs now face a decisive vote to guarantee parliament has a proper role in the Brexit negotiations and to take the threat of no deal off the table once and for all."

Bloomberg