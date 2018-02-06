Theresa May lauds women who won the vote 100 years ago in UK

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wants to work with a team, which may make her different from the men who preceded her, as she marked the centenary of women winning the vote in Britain.

May, Britain’s second female prime minister, would also use the anniversary to press for an end to online abuse that was "coarsening" political debate.

In a speech in Manchester, the birthplace and home of British suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst, May was to announce government measures intended to make sure social media firms are stamping out offensive content.

But before the speech, May turned to how she finds her role as prime minister and the growing criticism from inside and outside her Conservatives that she is not up to the job.

"My approach is much, I would say, about trying to work with the team … I think it’s about ensuring you have different opinions being heard around the table but bringing those opinions together in a way that achieves an outcome that is good," she told BBC radio.