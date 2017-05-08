Brexit no brake for Britain’s billionaires

London — Britain’s super-rich "kept calm and carried on making billions" despite worries about Brexit, according to The Sunday Times newspaper’s Rich List for 2017, with more billionaires living in the country than before.

In the past 12 months, the total wealth of Britain’s richest 1,000 individuals and families surged 14% to £658bn, the newspaper said. There were now more UK-based billionaires than before, at 134.

Industrialist brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja topped the list with a combined wealth of £16.2bn, up £3.2bn from 2016.

"While many of us worried about the outcome of the EU referendum, many of Britain’s richest people just kept calm and carried on making billions," said list compiler Robert Watts.

"We expected to see a chilling effect in the run-up to the EU referendum, but that simply did not materialise."

Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the EU after more than four decades of membership.

Despite gloomy forecasts ahead of the vote, the UK economy proved resilient in the last six months of 2016 with a weaker pound and record low interest rates helping to boost exports and investor confidence. "A buoyant stock market usually drives the wealth of Rich Listers higher, and since last June equities have soared," Watts said.

London remains the city with the most billionaires at 86, up nine over 2016. Overall, 19 people increased their wealth by £1bn or more in a year.

Brothers David and Simon Reuben, who topped 2016, fell two places despite adding £900m to their £14bn fortune.

Among the 58 newcomers — a minimum of £110m is required to make the list compared to just £15m in 1997 — are famous names including chart-topper Adele. The singer is worth £125m, making her the sixth-richest person under 30.

Football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fifty Shades of Grey author EL James also made the cut for the first time.

Other well-known names include Paul McCartney (£780m), Elton John (£290m), Lewis Hamilton (£131m), and David and Victoria Beckham who have a combined wealth of £300m.

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling continued to work her magic, adding £50m to bring her estimated fortune to £650m. Queen Elizabeth II slipped 10 places to become the 329th richest person in her kingdom, with a wealth of £360m.

The list does not count the totality of the income and assets from the Crown Estate, whose property portfolio alone is now worth £12bn.

