Theresa May asks voters to trust her to deliver on Brexit

London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May suggested she will not use the general election to give voters more detail about the kind of Brexit she wants, instead asking them to trust her to deliver.

May said she had already set out her plans for Britain’s departure from the EU in a document published earlier in the year. She now needed a mandate from the voters, and the election would give her one, she said.

"It’s about asking the people to trust me, to trust us in government, to give us that mandate to go and get that really good deal," May told the BBC on Wednesday.

Parliament will vote at about 2pm on whether to call an election for June 8. Opposition parties have said they welcome an election, making it likely that the government will secure the two-thirds majority it needs.

While May denied that opinion polling had been a factor in her decision to reverse her position and call the vote, her Conservative Party’s huge lead over the opposition Labour Party — more than 20 points in some surveys — will shape the campaign.

May signalled that hers would be a safety-first strategy: In her interview, she was able to do what the last two prime ministers could not, and rule out taking part in television debates, saying she preferred knocking on voters’ door instead. The election programme would be published in a "few weeks", Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Sky News.

The prime minister did give some hints about how long she expected a Brexit deal to take. Although she insisted she still aimed to complete negotiations by March 2019, she acknowledged that this might be tight.

"If you look at the timetable had the election been in 2020, we would have been coming up to the most crucial part of the negotiations, at the end of the negotiations, in what would be starting to be the run-up to a general election," May told the BBC.

Bloomberg