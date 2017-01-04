Turkish police issue images of Istanbul massacre suspect and arrest many

The killer stormed the elite Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus early on Sunday morning, spraying 120 bullets at terrified partygoers celebrating the start of 2017.

Of the dead, 27 were foreigners including citizens of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.

Grieving families buried many of the victims in their countries on Tuesday.

"The identity of the person responsible for the attack has been established," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, without giving a name.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group. The authorities reportedly suspect the gunman may be from Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan, both ex-Soviet states.

There was a flurry of interest in a 28-year-old Kyrgyzstan citizen who flew from Istanbul on Tuesday, but he was released after questioning in Bishkek.

After slipping into the night following the "professionally" planned attack, the killer remains on the run. "Efforts to capture him continue," said Cavusoglu. The suspect’s home had been searched.

IS took responsibility for the massacre on Monday, its first clear and undisputed claim for a big attack in Turkey. The group said it was in response to Turkey’s military intervention against the jihadists in war-ravaged Syria where Turkish troops are pressing on with a four-month incursion to oust jihadists from the border area.

Turkish media reported the attacker rented a flat in the central city of Konya before moving to Istanbul to carry out the attack.

Reports suggested he appeared to be trained well in the use of arms and had fought in Syria for IS.

On Wednesday, the Haberturk daily said that during his getaway, the gunman took a taxi to a Uighur restaurant in the city’s Zeytinburnu district, got out and went inside to get money from someone to pay the fare. The restaurant owner said police had since detained seven of his workers — all Turkic Uighurs from China’s Xinjiang region — but he did not know the attacker.

The shooting came after a bloody year in Turkey with hundreds of people killed in violence blamed on IS jihadists and Kurdish militants.

Turkey is still reeling from a failed July 15 coup, which the government blamed on US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen. It has been purging state institutions of his alleged supporters.

Parliament on Tuesday extended by three months the controversial state of emergency in place since the coup, which was followed by more than 41,000 arrests.

