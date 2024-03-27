India plans to spend nearly $4bn on Myanmar border fence

Myanmar's junta chief Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS/Stringe
New Delhi — India plans to spend nearly $3.7bn to fence its 1,610km porous border with Myanmar within about a decade, to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities, a source with direct knowledge of the matter says.
New Delhi said earlier this year it would fence the border and end a decades-old visa-free movement policy with coup-hit Myanmar for border citizens for reasons of national security and to maintain the demographic structure of its northeastern region.
A government committee earlier this month approved the cost for the fencing, which needs to be approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, said the source who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
The prime minister’s office and the ministries of home, finance, foreign affairs and information and broadcasting did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Myanmar has so far not commented on India’s fencing plans.
Since a military coup in Myanmar in 2021, led by Min Aung Hlaing, thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops have fled from there to Indian states where people on both sides share ethnic and familial ties. This has worried New Delhi because of risk of communal tensions spreading to India.
Some members of the Indian government have also blamed the porous border for abetting the tense situation in the restive northeastern Indian state of Manipur, abutting Myanmar. For nearly a year, Manipur has been engulfed by a civil war-like situation between two ethnic groups, one of which shares lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe.
The committee of senior Indian officials also agreed to build parallel roads along the fence and 1,700km of feeder roads connecting military bases to the border, the source said.
The fence and the adjoining road will cost nearly 125-million rupees per kilometre, more than double that of the 55-million per kilometre cost for the border fence with Bangladesh built in 2020, the source said, because of the difficult hilly terrain and the use of technology to prevent intrusion and corrosion.
India plans to spend nearly $4bn on Myanmar border fence
New Delhi — India plans to spend nearly $3.7bn to fence its 1,610km porous border with Myanmar within about a decade, to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities, a source with direct knowledge of the matter says.
New Delhi said earlier this year it would fence the border and end a decades-old visa-free movement policy with coup-hit Myanmar for border citizens for reasons of national security and to maintain the demographic structure of its northeastern region.
A government committee earlier this month approved the cost for the fencing, which needs to be approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, said the source who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
The prime minister’s office and the ministries of home, finance, foreign affairs and information and broadcasting did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Myanmar has so far not commented on India’s fencing plans.
Since a military coup in Myanmar in 2021, led by Min Aung Hlaing, thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops have fled from there to Indian states where people on both sides share ethnic and familial ties. This has worried New Delhi because of risk of communal tensions spreading to India.
Some members of the Indian government have also blamed the porous border for abetting the tense situation in the restive northeastern Indian state of Manipur, abutting Myanmar. For nearly a year, Manipur has been engulfed by a civil war-like situation between two ethnic groups, one of which shares lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe.
The committee of senior Indian officials also agreed to build parallel roads along the fence and 1,700km of feeder roads connecting military bases to the border, the source said.
The fence and the adjoining road will cost nearly 125-million rupees per kilometre, more than double that of the 55-million per kilometre cost for the border fence with Bangladesh built in 2020, the source said, because of the difficult hilly terrain and the use of technology to prevent intrusion and corrosion.
Reuters
More than 63,000 people have died or disappeared on migration routes since 2014
Calls for Myanmar junta chief to resign
Asean officials back ‘Myanmar-owned and led’ solution to conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
India’s social media influencers turn political
Russia’s Putin to visit China in May, sources say
India’s exporters struggle as Red Sea crisis favours rivals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.