‘Many’ Rohingya Muslims killed by cyclone, aid group says

Weaker dollar supports crude oil and equities
Shambolic and dated infrastructure a further hindrance to progress
This follows last week’s violent protest in KwaGuqa, in which two people were killed
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Europe’s financial industry has been lobbying for years to water down Mifid II, a package of rules introduced in 2018
The deal is expected to deepen integration and enable seamless access to securities across the continent
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Below-average rainfall during most El Nino years has led to severe drought
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
After a bow-to-stern refurbishment, the Zambezi Queen is once more gracing the waters of the Chobe River
A large number of Rohingya Muslims were killed in Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, residents, a relief group and a media outlet said on Tuesday, with substantial damage reported and many areas inaccessible.
Myanmar’s strife-torn Rakhine state bore the brunt of Sunday’s storm that unleashed winds of up to 210km/h, ripped roofs off homes and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.
Non-governmental relief organisation Partners said on Twitter said there were many deaths and injuries, citing its sources on the ground. It posted a video showing damage. Reuters could not independently verify the number of casualties. Myanmar’s state media on Monday reported three people were killed.
“We are scaling up our response effort to provide critical relief supplies like rice and tarps to Rohingya communities affected by Cyclone Mocha as we are able,” Partners said.
The western Myanmar region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a persecuted minority that successive governments have refused to recognise. More than 1-million live in sprawling camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years.
News portal Myanmar Now said 22 Rohingya were killed, citing residents.
Myanmar’s state media on Tuesday made no mention of casualties but said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had visited Sittwe to assess the damage, donate money and give instructions on the response. Before the storm made landfall on Sunday about 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The UN humanitarian office said about 6-million people in the region were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the storm, among them 1.2-million internally displaced by ethnic conflict.
A resident in the area, who declined to be identified over concerns for their safety, said more than 100 Rohingya were killed, based on assessments from multiple villages he said he had visited in the aftermath. “There are also so many missing people from the storm,” he said. “We didn't receive any help so far.”
Two other residents also said a large number of people had been killed, as did a diplomatic source briefed on the situation, who did not provide details.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Many’ Rohingya Muslims killed by cyclone, aid group says
A large number of Rohingya Muslims were killed in Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, residents, a relief group and a media outlet said on Tuesday, with substantial damage reported and many areas inaccessible.
Myanmar’s strife-torn Rakhine state bore the brunt of Sunday’s storm that unleashed winds of up to 210km/h, ripped roofs off homes and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.
Non-governmental relief organisation Partners said on Twitter said there were many deaths and injuries, citing its sources on the ground. It posted a video showing damage. Reuters could not independently verify the number of casualties. Myanmar’s state media on Monday reported three people were killed.
“We are scaling up our response effort to provide critical relief supplies like rice and tarps to Rohingya communities affected by Cyclone Mocha as we are able,” Partners said.
The western Myanmar region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a persecuted minority that successive governments have refused to recognise. More than 1-million live in sprawling camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years.
News portal Myanmar Now said 22 Rohingya were killed, citing residents.
Myanmar’s state media on Tuesday made no mention of casualties but said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had visited Sittwe to assess the damage, donate money and give instructions on the response. Before the storm made landfall on Sunday about 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The UN humanitarian office said about 6-million people in the region were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the storm, among them 1.2-million internally displaced by ethnic conflict.
A resident in the area, who declined to be identified over concerns for their safety, said more than 100 Rohingya were killed, based on assessments from multiple villages he said he had visited in the aftermath. “There are also so many missing people from the storm,” he said. “We didn't receive any help so far.”
Two other residents also said a large number of people had been killed, as did a diplomatic source briefed on the situation, who did not provide details.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cyclone floods Myanmar port city as strong winds wreck buildings
Asean vows to stick to its guns over Myanmar peace
Brutal heatwave grips Asia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.