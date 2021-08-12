World / Asia

South Korea devises contactless Covid-19 testing

12 August 2021 - 15:49 Sangmi Cha and Yeni Seo
A patient stands in front of a smart booth, which allows contactless medical check-up, at Hallym University Medical Center (HUMC) in Anyang, South Korea August 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DAEWOUNG KIM
A patient stands in front of a smart booth, which allows contactless medical check-up, at Hallym University Medical Center (HUMC) in Anyang, South Korea August 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DAEWOUNG KIM

Anyang — A South Korean hospital has upgraded a Covid-19 testing booth to become a mobile contactless clinic that can test people and enable telemedicine for basic treatment.

Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital says it has developed the one-stop clinic to protect staff and free them from the burden of wearing full-body protective gear in the sweltering heat.

Patients enter rooms that seal automatically to reduce the spread of pathogens. Nurses reach patients through windows fitted with rubber gloves, while doctors can speak remotely through video systems.

Previously, patients with fever or respiratory symptoms had to wait long hours to gain access to a doctor and had to be isolated.

“It was very difficult for people with fever or respiratory symptoms to receive professional treatment due to Covid, and we could solve such a problem using video chat,” Hallym University Medical Centre director Lee Me-yeon said. “It was hard to see and hear patients in full protective gear.”

A minimum number of nurses like Joung Eun-sol, 23, are needed on site for basic Covid-19 testing or temperature checks and they no longer need to put on Level D protection gear — gloves, safety glasses, face shield and chemical-resistant boots.

“The worst was withstanding the heat, but it was also hard to communicate with patients or breathe in Level D,” Joung said, wearing a short-sleeved uniform and a face mask. “I can now use the restroom and even eat ... I don’t need to walk around all the time, but be seated as I work.”

Hospital director Yu Kyung-ho said: “The technology could possibly serve as a very useful medical treatment system in countries where doctors and medical resources are scarce.”

Reuters

North Korea steps up pressure to halt US-South Korea military exercises

Concern that Kim Jong-un could use South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s desire for talks to try to force him to break with the US
World
1 day ago

Samsung chief’s pending parole heralds a shake-up for South Korea

Vice-chair Jay Y Lee’s return to the helm may expedite a $17bn investment plan in the US or a major M
Companies
3 days ago

Inter-Korean hotlines reopen

North Korea cut the phone links a year ago after a failed summit
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Greenflation will hit corporate valuations as ...
World
2.
New York governor Cuomo resigns after damning ...
World / Americas
3.
Afghan finance minister flees to US as Taliban ...
World / Middle East
4.
SA-born Patrick Soon-Shiong to start trials of ...
World / Asia
5.
Rohingya excluded from Myanmar vaccination rollout
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.