Covid plunges New Zealand into worst recession in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defends lockdown measures as GDP contracts 12.2% quarter on quarter

17 September 2020 - 17:56 Praveen Menon
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives to speak at the Business NZ election conference in Auckland, New Zealand, September 11 2020. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives to speak at the Business NZ election conference in Auckland, New Zealand, September 11 2020. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES

Wellington  — New Zealand fell into its deepest economic slump on record in the second quarter as its battle against the coronavirus pandemic paralysed business activity, official data showed on Thursday.

GDP contracted a seasonally adjusted 12.2% quarter on quarter, its sharpest quarterly contraction on record and largely in line with economists polled by Reuters who had forecast a 12.8% decline. GDP fell 12.4% year onyear.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand had forecast a quarterly decline of 14.2% and an annual contraction of 14.4%.

Growth has been hit by a standstill in economic activity as a strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown in April and parts of May forced almost everyone to stay at home and businesses to shut.

The GDP data confirms New Zealand's worst recession, defined as two straight quarters of contraction, since 2010, with GDP in the March quarter falling 1.6%.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government, which faces an election on October 17, had warned of a huge drop in activity in the June quarter, but said success in suppressing the virus locally is likely to help recovery prospects.

Treasury forecasts released on Wednesday showed that while New Zealand's response to Covid-19 helped lessen the short-term economic shock, huge debt and continuing disruptions will delay a full recovery.

Difficulty in measuring activity during the lockdown meant the data is open to revisions, Stats NZ said.

The central bank is expected to hold rates at its meeting on September 23 after reaffirming in August that the cash rate will remain at 0.25% until early 2021.

Reuters 

