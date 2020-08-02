Ardern-type leaders show virtues of ditching textbook amid pandemic

As a management professor, I have traditionally taught my students that crises require leadership that’s decisive, confident, even authoritarian. But I’m thinking twice about that now — and that maybe it’s time to rewrite those textbooks.

The Covid-19 pandemic is revealing that the leaders who are “winning” the war against the virus, and the hearts and minds of followers, are not the blustering, direct-now-and-think-later leaders of the pre-pocalypse. The leaders who are winning during the pandemic are the ones who are getting real. That’s right. The winners are the ones who can admit that they don’t have all the answers, the ones who are coming “around the podium” to allow us to glimpse their humanity.

Traditionally, I’ve taught MBA students that what’s needed in a crisis like the pandemic are authoritarian leaders who expect obedience and unity, and who have centralised decision-making. The evidence shows that this is the way companies and governments can operate efficiently and take decisive action. Yet nowadays the authoritarian leaders across the world are not the ones whose leadership is praised. Nor, according to death and infection rates, does this leadership style seem to be working.

Take US President Donald Trump: despite his confident, consistent claims that he has matters in hand and that America is “winning” the war on Covid-19, his approval rates are declining the more infection rates are climbing.

On the other hand, there’s New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The Atlantic recently declared she might be the most effective leader on the planet now. And it’s not for her authoritarian handling of the pandemic, but rather, simply, her empathy.

She appeals to her constituents not as their leader, but instead, dressed in a sweatshirt, as a fellow parent getting ready to put her child to bed. And on June 8, when asked how she reacted to believing the virus had been eradicated in New Zealand, she professed: “I did a little dance.” Old-school leadership rules would judge that reaction as undignified, but in contrast that human response resonated with people worldwide.