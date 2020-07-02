New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern loses health minister as election nears

Wellington — New Zealand's embattled health minister David Clark resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country.

Clark's departure, which also followed criticism for his personal breaches of strict lockdown rules earlier in the year, comes as New Zealand heads into a September general election.

“It has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government's overall response to Covid-19 and the global pandemic,” Clark, who was criticised for taking his family on a beach trip and driving to a mountain biking track, said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had earlier refused calls to sack Clark, citing his critical role in the country's response to the pandemic, said she agreed with his decision.

Three years after becoming the world's youngest female leader, Ardern remains popular, lauded for her compassionate response to 2019's Christchurch shooting and swift handling of the coronavirus crisis.

But blunders by her ministers have drawn claims from the opposition there is a lack of talent in her cabinet, a potentially damaging charge ahead of the September election.

Ardern's popularity skyrocketed early in the pandemic as she took decisive action limits its spread, imposing one of the world's toughest lockdowns. But opinion polls released last week show the conservative National Party has managed to trim some of Labour's lead.

“She has no confidence in anyone else not to drop the ball,” National Party leader Todd Muller said.