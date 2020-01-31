World / Asia

China to help with credit support for virus-hit companies

The regulator has pledged to provide more credit lines and simplify the credit approval process for such firms

31 January 2020 - 18:19 Kevin Yao
A medical staffer works at the department of infectious diseases in Wuhan Union Hospital. Picture: AFP/ XINHUA XIAO YIJIU
A medical staffer works at the department of infectious diseases in Wuhan Union Hospital. Picture: AFP/ XINHUA XIAO YIJIU

Beijing — Financial regulators in Guangdong province in southern China and in Beijing have unveiled detailed measures to support firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak amid worries about a sharper economic slowdown.

The banking and insurance regulator in Guangdong, China's export hub, has pledged to provide support for firms in retail, wholesale, catering, logistics, transportation and tourism sectors that have been hit by the outbreak.

Banks and other financial institutions in Guangdong need to take measures such as delaying loan repayment deadlines and cutting interest rates to help firms, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator also pledged to provide more credit lines and simplify the credit approval process for such firms.

The regulator in Beijing has taken similar steps to support services firms hurt by the epidemic, telling banks to lower interest rates appropriately and debt-clearing firms to acquire non-performing assets from struggling firms.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has urged banks not to cut off lending to firms facing difficulties and encouraged banks to reduce loan interest rates for firms hit by the outbreak.

China's economic growth may drop to 5% or even lower due to the coronavirus outbreak, possibly pushing policymakers to introduce more stimulus measures, a government economist has said.

Analysts at Nomura believed the virus outbreak could cut China's first-quarter economic growth by two percentage points.

“We expect more detailed measures in coming days. RRR cuts, rate cuts, various lending facilities, and open market operations all are possible options,” they said in the report. “We believe the People's Bank of China may also roll out some targeted credit easing measures, to help corporates and households that are likely to suffer more from the virus outbreak.” 

Reuters

Coronavirus: don’t let it go viral

China is in crisis mode over the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100 people so far
News & Fox
1 day ago

Suspected coronavirus sufferer quarantined in Gaborone

The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport after the arrival of an Ethiopian Airways flight from China
World
2 hours ago

Coronavirus locks down Italian cruise ship

A Chinese couple are thought to have the virus, keeping the 7,000 people on the ship blocked in an Italian port
World
1 day ago

Japan and US evacuate citizens from coronavirus city as confirmed cases soar

The World Health Organisation remains confident in China’s ability to contain the virus
World
2 days ago

SA prepared to deal with threat of coronavirus, says Mkhize

The health minister says SA has responded rapidly to ensure the virus does not become a national threat
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
World Athletics puts their foot down with Nike’s ...
World
2.
China to help with credit support for virus-hit ...
World / Asia
3.
Suspected coronavirus sufferer quarantined in ...
World / Africa
4.
Virus numbers jump in two Chinese cities despite ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.