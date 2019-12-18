World / Asia

Chinese universities replace ‘freedom of thought’ with political compliance

Fudan Univesity’s pledge now includes following the Community Party’s leadership and ‘weaponising the minds of teachers and students’

18 December 2019 - 13:42 Brenda Goh
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, centre) during the closing session of the 19th congress of the Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, centre) during the closing session of the 19th congress of the Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture: REUTERS

Shanghai — Changes to the charter of one of China’s top universities, including the dropping of the phrase “freedom of thought” and inclusion of a pledge to follow the Communist Party’s leadership, have sparked heated debate and a rare act of student defiance.

The changes to the charter of Fudan University in Shanghai, considered one of China’s more liberal institutions, came to light on Tuesday when the education ministry said it had approved alterations for three universities.

Within hours, the Fudan amendments were trending on the Weibo social media platform with one hashtag viewed more than a million times. “If I may dare to ask those who initiated the amendment of the Fudan University charter, how do you expect our generation of Fudan people to face our ancestors,” said one Weibo user.

But that post and many similar ones questioning the changes, in particular the removal of “freedom of thought”, were deleted by Wednesday afternoon although the issue was being discussed in private WeChat groups.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China has tightened controls on the internet and various aspects of civil society in a campaign that has seen increasing censorship and shrinking space for protests, including on campuses.

The revisions to the university charters come as Beijing is grappling with anti-government protests in Hong Kong that have involved many students.

A video circulating on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon showed a group of Fudan University students singing their college anthem, which includes the phrase “freedom of thought”, during their lunch break. Students there confirmed to Reuters that the event had taken place.

Phone calls to Fudan University’s press department to seek comment went unanswered. The ministry of education did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Student protests have been rare in China since the crushing of a pro-democracy campaign led by students at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Some of the commentators on Weibo discussed how the amendments pointed to an expansion of Communist Party control, with the revised charter saying that Fudan’s “party committee is the core of the university” and would be responsible for setting its direction and making major decisions.

The new charter said the university would “weaponise the minds of teachers and students using Xi Jinping’s socialism ideology with characteristics of China in the new era”.

Fudan is ranked 109 globally in the Times higher education’s 2020 world university rankings.

The two other universities that made changes to their charters were Shaanxi Normal University and Nanjing University, according to documents published by the ministry of education, which showed that it had approved the changes on December 2

Their revised charters similarly include references to strengthening the leadership of the Communist Party at the universities.

Reuters

‘It has happened, it can happen again’: Angela Merkel cites Primo Levi at Auschwitz

The German chancellor has consistently spoken out against anti-Semitism, has previously visited  Dachau and Buchenwald camps and has been to  Yad ...
World
1 week ago

MARTIN WOLF: Three eras of conflict hold lessons for standoff between US and China

For the first time since 1914, Washington, under the erratic leadership of Donald Trump, faces a power with an economic potential exceeding its own
Opinion
3 weeks ago

TONY LEON: How a slip of the tongue sparked a German revolution

The Berlin Wall’s fall 30 years ago changed the world forever, and it was all thanks to a flustered apparatchik
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
UK bans e-cigarette ads targeting teens on social ...
World / Europe
2.
Chinese universities replace ‘freedom of thought’ ...
World / Asia
3.
South Sudan close to peace deal, but rural ...
World / Africa
4.
Court says companies can seize Zimbabwe mining ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.