India’s Kerala state battles flood waters that have already killed 186

Chennai/New Delhi — India’s southern state of Kerala is bracing for widespread rains through until at least Monday as the province battles rising flood waters and overflowing dams that have left 186 dead and thousands homeless.

One of the country’s top tourist destinations, which boasts of miles of beaches and palm-fringed backwaters that’s been promoted for decades as "God’s Own Country", has seen unprecedented rain in the past few days that’s forced authorities to open the flood gates of 33 dams.

A red alert has been sounded in all but one of the 14 districts of Kerala. The meteorological department has warned heavy rains may affect these districts, according to a Twitter post by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

Widespread downpour is forecast until at least August 20 in the region, which has already witnessed 37% more rain than normal this year, according to the India Meteorological Department. This compares with 8% below average rain for the country as a whole.

The armed forces have joined the federal and state disaster relief services to rescue people trapped in swirling waters and have moved to rooftops or higher ground. The state is facing its second-worst flood since 1924, according to an update on the website of the Kerala chief minister’s distress relief fund.