China and EU vow to defend multilateral trading system

Beijing — China and the European Union vowed to oppose trade protectionism in an apparent rebuke to the US, saying unilateral actions risked pushing the world into a recession.

Vice-Premier Liu He — President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser — said that China and the EU had agreed to defend the multilateral trading system, following talks Monday in Beijing. The comments, made at a press briefing with European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, come as both sides prepare to face off against President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

"Unilateralism is on the rise and trade tensions have appeared in major economies," Liu said. "China and the EU firmly oppose trade unilateralism and protectionism and think these actions may bring recession and turbulence to the global economy."

Both China and the EU are coming under pressure from Trump, as the US president seeks to remake a global trading system that he sees as rigged against the world’s largest economy.

After months of rhetoric and threats, the trade fight seems to be coming to a head, with Europe imposing tariffs on $3.3bn of American products on Friday in response to US barriers on imports of aluminium and steel. That triggered threats of further tariffs on European cars from Trump.

Investment curbs

Later this week, the US Treasury Department is expected to release fresh rules on Chinese investment in technology companies, putting additional pressure on China — which hit back against the plans. Chinese investment has provided jobs and tax income for the US, and it should view commercial activities "objectively", Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in Beijing on Monday.

The US is due to impose tariffs on $34bn of Chinese imports from July 6, and Trump has threatened to impose levies on another $200bn of Chinese goods. If that threat is realised, it could cut as much as half a percentage point off China’s economic growth, and also hit the American economy, economists have said.

Anxiety over the economic fallout is cutting deep in financial markets, with China’s yuan sliding to a six-month low Monday. The S&P 500 Index fell to the lowest since May and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank for the ninth time in 10 sessions.

As if to reinforce concerns about the economic outlook, the Dutch Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis on Monday published its latest trade monitor, showing world trade momentum dropped in April to the lowest since 2015. The measure has fallen sharply since hitting a seven-year high at the start of 2018.

As the conflict over trade has intensified, China has sought to align itself with Europe as a way of pushing back against the US Both sides agreed in Monday’s talks to promote globalisation and forged a consensus on climate change, Liu said.