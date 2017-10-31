After fallout over missile defence system, China and South Korea are mending ties

Seoul/Beijing — South Korea and China have agreed to work swiftly to get their relations back on track following a year-long stand-off over the deployment of a controversial US antimissile system in South Korea.

The installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system had angered China and spilt over into trade, hurting South Korean business interests in the country.

China believed the system’s powerful radar could be used to look inside its territory. South Korea and the US have repeatedly said Thaad only serves to defend against the growing missile threat from North Korea.

"Both sides shared the view that the strengthening of exchange and co-operation between Korea and China serves their common interests and agreed to expeditiously bring exchange and cooperation in all areas back on a normal development track," South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in will meet China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an upcoming summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) countries in Vietnam on November 10-11, South Korea’s presidential office said.

The two heads of state are likely to discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear programme as well as ways to develop bilateral ties, a senior South Korean presidential Blue House official later told reporters, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.