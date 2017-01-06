Japanese government leaps to Toyota’s defence after Trump twitter attack

Tokyo — The Japanese government defended Toyota on Friday as an "important corporate citizen" of the US, after incoming president Donald Trump threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexican-built cars.

Trump has threatened a 35% tariff on cars imported from Mexico and repeatedly hit at US companies for using lower-cost factories abroad at the expense of jobs at home. He criticised US car makers including Ford, which this week scrapped a planned $1.6bn Mexico plant.

But the attack on Toyota is his first on a foreign car maker. Trump tweeted: "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for US NO WAY! Build plant in US or pay big border tax."

Toyota shares fell more than 3% before recovering. Honda Motor and Nissan Motor slid about 2%, even as the government sought to shrug off the attack.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Friday that Toyota was an "important corporate citizen". Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko stressed the contribution of Japanese companies to US employment.

Senior JP Morgan analyst Akira Kishimoto said: "We think the impact on business performance is limited. A cool judgement is needed."

Toyota’s exposure to Mexico was limited, Kishimoto said. Even an "extreme case" tariff of 20% would hit its operating profit by about 6%.

Toyota is just one of a host of companies operating in Mexico. It has an assembly plant in Baja, California, where it produces the Tacoma pick-up truck, and where it could increase production.

Trump’s tweet, however, confused Toyota’s existing Baja plant with the planned $1bn plant in Guanajuato, where construction got under way in November, days after the election.

The Guanajuato plant will build Corollas and have a capacity of 200,000 a year after coming online in 2019, shifting production of the small car from Canada.

Baja makes about 100,000 pick-up trucks and truck beds a year. Toyota said in September it would raise annual output of pick-up trucks by more than 60,000.

Other Japanese car makers and suppliers in Mexico include Nissan, which has been there for decades after choosing it as the site for its first assembly plant outside Asia. Nissan has two facilities there, producing 830,000 units in the year to March 2016.

Honda operates two assembly and engine plants with a total yearly capacity of 263,000 vehicles, and a transmission plant with a yearly capacity of 350,000 units.

Aisin Seiki and Denso, suppliers to Toyota and other car makers, have two and three plants respectively in Mexico.

