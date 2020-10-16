World / Americas

US authorities detain Mexico’s former defence minister

Salvador Cienfuegos held on US Drug Enforcement Administration warrant in Los Angeles

16 October 2020 - 11:20 Steve Gorman and Frank Jack Daniel
Mexico's then defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda attends a flag-raising ceremony honouring the victims of the September 1985 and 2017 earthquakes at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 19, 2018. File photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mexico's then defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda attends a flag-raising ceremony honouring the victims of the September 1985 and 2017 earthquakes at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 19, 2018. File photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Los Angeles/Mexico City — US authorities detained the Mexico defence minister for former president Enrique Pena Nieto at Los Angeles airport on Thursday on a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warrant, a DEA spokesperson said.

As defence minister Gen Salvador Cienfuegos was a powerful figure in Mexico’s drug war in which the army battled cartels across the country. Several of Mexico’s former top-ranking “drug war” officials have been implicated in narcotics.

The high-level arrest comes less than three weeks before the US presidential election. President Donald Trump, seeking a second term, has made clamping down on cartel activity a major policy objective, though with little major progress since he took office in 2017.

Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that he was informed of the detention of Cienfuegos by the US ambassador to Mexico.

“The Consul in Los Angeles will be informing me of the charges in the next few hours. We will offer the consular assistance to which he is entitled. I will keep you posted,” said Ebrard.

A Mexican diplomatic source said members of Cienfuegos’ family, travelling with him at the time of the detention, have already been released.

The DEA spokesperson told Reuters she did not have further details on the circumstances of the arrest, whether Cienfuegos was coming or going at the Los Angeles airport, or whether family or others were travelling with him.

The defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This detention is going to have a powerful impact in Mexico,” said military affairs analyst Raul Benitez.

Cienfuegos was Pena Nieto’s defence minister until the end of the president’s term.

Pena Nieto was in office for six years through December 2018. Several members of his cabinet and party have been implicated in high-level corruption cases, sometimes involving allegations of links to organised crime.

Under Cienfuegos the army was accused of extrajudicial killings, including the 2014 Tlatlaya massacre, where 22 drug gang members were executed.

Arrest warrants were issued in Mexico in September for soldiers in connection with the kidnapping and presumed massacre of 43 students in 2014 in a town known for heroin trafficking.

The armed forces have taken an increasingly prominent role in fighting crime in Mexico, and generally are perceived as less prone to corruption than civilian police forces.

Elements of the Army in the northern state of Sinaloa have long been rumoured to have had links to the cartel formerly headed by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, now in a US prison.

The detention of Cienfuegos comes on the heels of the arrest of former president Felipe Calderon’s security minister, Genaro Garcia Luna.

Garcia Luna is on trial in New York on suspicion of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel, which he was tasked with combating.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accuses his predecessors of rampant corruption. He has leant heavily on the armed forces in his efforts to end cartel violence in the country, which saw nearly 35,000 killings in 2019.

Reuters

Anger ignites in Mexico during march against femicide by women

‘They’re killing 10 women a day — the ones that we know about — in the country I've lived in my whole life, it’s unacceptable’
World
7 months ago

Mexican business says foreign investment too difficult under AMLO

Andres Manuel López Obrador’s government is undermining long-term business and investment decisions, it says, with the money going elsewhere
World
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Angola grabs assets from generals close to former ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Jacinda Ardern set for a landslide win in New ...
World
4.
YouTube bans videos that promote QAnon ...
World
5.
Why wear a formal suit when you can work in a ...
World

Related Articles

Mexico’s economy plunges 18.9% in Q2 amid untamed Covid outbreak

World / Americas

Wildcat strike follows huge rallies of women in Mexico

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.