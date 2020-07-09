Jobless claims rise by 1.3-million as US Covid cases reach record

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump criticised his health agency’s recommendations for reopening schools in autumn as too expensive and impractical, insisting that all schools must open for classroom instruction. Vice-President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would issue a “new set of tools” next week.

Many Americans cannot return to work if classrooms do not reopen, as they are a major source of childcare in the country.

CDC director Robert Redfield on Thursday defended the guidelines but gave no details on what the CDC was changing.

“It's not a revision of the guidelines. It's just to provide additional information to help the schools be able to use the guidance that we put forward,” he told ABC's “Good Morning America” program. “Our guidelines are our guidelines.”

Officials in New Jersey and New York, the hardest-hit states at the outset of the US outbreak, are trying to preserve the progress they made in curtailing the spread of the virus in the face of the resurgence elsewhere, especially the South and West.

New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week.

