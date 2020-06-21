Trump’s Tulsa rally adds to signs his re-election is far from certain

Tulsa — US President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally at the weekend since coronavirus will be remembered more for what the president would rather forget, as his attempt to reset his re-election bid drew a disappointing crowd in a solidly Republican state.

The event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday attracted far fewer supporters than Trump and his advisers had promised. And it was overshadowed by continuing criticism of his response to the pandemic and to nationwide protests against police brutality.

The firing of the top federal prosecutor in New York emerged as a fresh controversy just hours before the president touched down in the city.

Trump and his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, had boasted that a million people requested tickets online for the Tulsa rally, and Trump flatly promised there would not be an empty seat. He had planned to speak to crowds both outdoors and inside, but scrapped the outdoor remarks after a scant showing. Inside Tulsa’s BOK Center, some upper-level seating was empty.

The crowd inside the BOK Center Saturday night was just under 6,200 people, a spokesperson for the city’s fire department said, or about a third of capacity. Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s director of communications, said on Twitter that “12,000 people made it past protesters” and through metal detectors into the arena. At least one attendee reported that perimeter gates at the stadium were closed some time before Trump was scheduled to speak.

The campaign blamed protesters, claiming they had blocked Trump supporters from passing through security checkpoints. That could not be verified, and the Tulsa police department said in a tweet that protesters had been “overwhelmingly” peaceful. The poor showing added to indications that Trump’s re-election is far from certain and that his campaign risks derailment.

He has fallen behind his Democratic opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, in national polls and surveys of key battleground states. In May, Biden’s campaign outraised Trump’s for the first time, while Trump’s campaign spent twice as much money.

Trump declared on Saturday that he would win re-election, despite recent polls, and alluded to nationwide protests against police violence against people of colour.

“I stand before you today to declare that the silent majority is stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “We are the party of Abraham Lincoln, and we are the party of law and order.” On Saturday, the president said nothing about the size of the crowd.

He painted Biden as a befuddled puppet of the Democratic Party’s far left flank.

“Does anybody honestly think he controls these radical maniacs?” Trump said, at one point asking the crowd: “Do you know what he says to his wife, when he’s not confusing her with his sister?”

Trump vs virus