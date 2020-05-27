Trump furious at fact-check alert on Twitter and threatens action

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, side-stepped questions of what measures in particular Trump may take. She said social media helps conservatives skirt the mainstream news media.

“The president’s saying please stop suppressing conservative voices,” she said, before criticising Twitter’s new fact-check alert. “I thought using outlets that are decisively and proudly anti-Trump to fact-check the president was maybe the richest piece of the whole thing.”

Even if the president can’t shut them down, the big US tech companies still face a range of potential regulations. Social media companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube have been swept up in recent years in a broader backlash against tech in Washington, state capitals and even Europe.

US Congress is looking to develop a privacy law that would create more limits around how the companies can use data and what responsibilities they have to consumers regarding that information. The companies are already being regulated under California’s strict new statute on data privacy.

Lawmakers from both parties in Washington and the US justice department are also weighing proposed changes to section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which is prized by online platforms because it protects them from lawsuits for content posted by third parties. Some conservatives have attacked the provision for enabling what they see as the silencing of users’ statements by the companies.

The allegations have ramped up during the Trump administration, as the president and his supporters have occasionally clashed with platforms that they nonetheless rely on to spread their messages and grow their following.

While the companies largely deny they are biased and say they have focused on shutting down posts and users engaged in egregious conduct, such as threats or spreading harmful misinformation, Americans’ constitutional rights to free speech mean that the companies are generally able to set the rules for how their private platforms are run and publish views without government pressure.

In addition to questions about privacy and content, Facebook and Google are also the targets of wide-ranging anti-trust probes by federal and state law enforcers. Under Trump, the justice department, which is among those investigating both companies, has faced allegations that its actions have been politically motivated. The most significant outcome of an investigation, however, such as proposed break-up of the companies, would have to be approved by a court.

A congressional panel is also probing competition issues in the tech sector, focusing Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple, but not Twitter. It aims to recommend new laws.

Bloomberg