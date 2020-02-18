Michael Bloomberg faces grilling in debate with Democratic rivals

Washington — When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will be ready to dismiss rivals Joe Biden, who as vice-president made “speeches that somebody writes for him”, and Pete Buttigieg, “mayor of a town”.

Bloomberg told Reuters in an interview earlier in February he would contrast their experience to his success as billionaire CEO of global financial information and media company Bloomberg LP and three-time mayor of New York City. “None of them would know how to run a big organisation,” he said of the seven other Democratic candidates seeking the nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Some of his rivals have made it clear they see the televised debate as their best opportunity to subject Bloomberg, who has been rising fast in the polls, to greater public scrutiny. He will face tough questions over his past support for policies that have been widely criticised as racially discriminatory. He will also have to defend himself against the charge he is trying to buy the election with his self-financed campaign. Public filings show he spent $188m of his own money up to end-December.

“Bloomberg is spending an awful lot of money, but he has also not had his turn in the barrel,” Representative Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of Biden’s campaign, told reporters on a call on February 12.

Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Asked by Reuters how he would differentiate himself from his rivals in a debate, Bloomberg said he would emphasise his experience as the former mayor of the biggest US city and as the head of a large multinational company.

As vice-president under Barack Obama, Biden “reads speeches that somebody writes for him”, he said during a campaign stop in Compton, California, on February 3. “That’s the job. His job was not to manage but to do some things the president needed done and for all I know he did a competent job.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates countered that the former senator oversaw Washington’s stimulus programme to counter the 2007-2008 financial market crisis, among other things. Bates also pointed to 2008 remarks by Bloomberg in which he tied the collapse in the US housing market that led to the ban on a discriminatory housing practice, known as redlining. “We’re happy to talk about records,” Bates said.