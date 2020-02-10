US charges four Chinese army officers over huge Equifax hack

“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Barr said in a statement. “Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the internet’s cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us.”

Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei, who were members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute, were charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, authorities said.

They were also charged with two counts of unauthorised access and intentional damage to a protected computer, one count of economic espionage and three counts of wire fraud, according to the department.

“We are grateful to the justice department and the FBI for their tireless efforts in determining that the military arm of China was responsible for the cyberattack on Equifax in 2017. It is reassuring that our federal law enforcement treats cybercrime — especially state-sponsored crime — with the seriousness it deserves,” Equifax CEO Mark Begor said after the announcement.

The defendants allegedly exploited a vulnerability in the Apache Struts Web Framework software used by Equifax’s online dispute portal. They used the access to obtain login credentials that could be used to further navigate Equifax’s network and spent weeks running queries to identify the company’s database structure and searching for personal information, according to the justice department.

The hackers ultimately stored the information in temporary output files, compressed and divided the files and then downloaded the data to computers outside the US, according to the justice department.

“In total, the attackers ran about 9,000 queries on Equifax’s system, obtaining names, birth dates and social security numbers for nearly half of all American citizens,” according to a statement from thedepartment.

‘Over the top’

The hackers took steps to evade detection, too, routing traffic through about 34 servers in nearly 20 countries to mask their origin and using encrypted communication channels within Equifax’s network to blend in with normal network activity, authorities said.

“Chinese spying is over-the-top increasingly dangerous,” said Jim Lewis, a senior vice-president and director of the Technology Policy Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “The PLA has more personal data on Americans than anyone else.”

It is the second time in a week that Barr has raised criticism of China’s behaviour on technology issues. Last week he gave a speech warning of the threats he said are posed by Chinese technology, focusing on Huawei Technologies’s 5G networks, and saying the US should consider investing in competitors Nokia and Ericsson.

“Unfortunately, the Equifax hack fits a disturbing and unacceptable pattern of state-sponsored computer intrusions and thefts by China and its citizens that have targeted personally identifiable information, trade secrets, and other confidential information,” he said.