Julián Castro withdraws from US presidential race

The Democrat party is yet another minority candidate down, with Castro being the only Latino running

02 January 2020 - 17:25 Emma Kinery
Julián Castro. Picture: AFP/ROBYN BECK
Washington — Former US housing and urban development (HUD) secretary Julián Castro dropped out of the presidential race after lagging in fundraising and opinion polls.

“It’s with profound gratitude to all our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro said in a tweet on Thursday.

As the sole Latino candidate and former mayor of San Antonio, Castro focused a large part of his campaign on immigration reform and criticising President Donald Trump’s handling of the border crisis.

Castro’s departure means the Democrat field loses another minority candidate. With the departure of California Senator Kamala Harris, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker failing to qualify for December’s debate, some have begun to express concern that the party’s primary field does not represent the diversity of Democrat voters.

“We’ve stood up for the most vulnerable Americans — folks who are left out, cast aside, marginalised. We’ve fought for not only the middle class, but also the poor and those who are struggling the most,” Castro said in a statement issued by his campaign.

Castro said on October 21 that he needed to raise $800,000 by the end of that month or he would drop out. Booker made a similar fundraising appeal exactly a month before but asked for more than double the amount Castro sought.

Throughout the race, Castro consistently polled at or below 1% and only made national headlines when he sparred with competitors on the debate stage.

At the third debate in Houston, Castro questioned former vice-president Joe Biden’s short-term memory. Castro repeated, “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” to the 77-year-old Biden over what he said was Biden contradicting himself on his health care plan.

“I’m filling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not,” said Castro, who served as Obama’s HUD secretary.

“That will be a surprise to him,” Biden replied.

Castro’s experience at HUD gave him a platform of ideas to improve public housing. He also called for universal pre-kindergarten nationally, a policy he implemented as mayor.

Castro supported progressive policies such as Medicare for All, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and an increase in taxes for the wealthy — all of which were already being championed by rivals Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts senator, and Bernie Sanders, a senator from Vermont.

Castro raised $1.3m in the first quarter and $2.8m in the second quarter.

• Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg

