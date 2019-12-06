World / Americas

Shooter and one other person dead after attack at US navy base

This is the second deadly shooting at a US military installation this week, and the circumstances of the episode remain unclear

06 December 2019 - 16:46 Jonathan Allen and Maria Caspani
A courtyard and barracks at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, US, on March 7 2018. File picture: AFP/US NAVY/GLENN SIRCY.
New York — Two people including the suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major US Navy base in Florida, authorities said.

This was the second deadly shooting at a US military installation this week. The circumstances of the episode remained unclear.

An “active shooter” was encountered on the base on Friday morning, according to the Escambia County sheriff's office.

A few minutes later, the shooter was dead, according to the sheriff's office and the Navy. WEAR TV, a local news channel, reported that sheriff's deputies at the base fatally shot the shooter.

“One additional fatality has been confirmed,” the Navy said in a statement. “Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals.”

Authorities did not provide further information. At least six injured people were expected at the trauma centre of the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, spokesperson Mike Burke said.

Seven people were being treated at Baptist Hospital, WEAR TV reported.

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. The base employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

Reuters

