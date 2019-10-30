Fast winds to whip up more trouble for California firefighters

Los Angeles — Fast-moving Santa Ana winds are expected to blast through Southern California on Wednesday, whipping up new wildfires after a brief respite for firefighters on Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare “extreme red flag” warning for wildfires. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen us use this warning,” said NWS forecaster Marc Chenard. “It’s pretty bad.”

The Santa Ana winds blowing westward off the desert and mountains into Los Angeles and Orange County are expected to reach sustained speeds of 80km/h to 112km/h Wednesday and into Thursday, Chenard said.

Firefighters got ready to do battle again after a day of light breezes that helped them gain ground against a blaze displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents near the Getty Centre museum. Strike teams and equipment were posted on standby at strategic points throughout the state.

City arson investigators said on Tuesday that the Getty fire was likely to have been caused by a broken tree branch being blown into power lines during high winds on Monday morning. Electricity remained cut off to roughly half a million homes and businesses in northern and central California on Tuesday as a precaution by the state’s largest utility.

The NWS’s storm prediction centre said that a critical or extreme fire danger exists for more than 88,000km2 of California, encompassing some 21-million people.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who has accused utilities of failing to adequately modernise and safely maintain their power systems, paid a visit to the Getty fire zone on Tuesday afternoon. “This is a challenging time,” Newsom told reporters at a command centre in the University of California’s Los Angeles campus.