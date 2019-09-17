US manufacturing production rebounds in August

The economy is in its 11th year of expansion. The Fed lowered borrowing costs in July for the first time since 2008.

Manufacturing production rose 0.5% August after an unrevised 0.4% drop in July, the Fed said. Economists had forecast manufacturing output rising 0.2% in August.

Production at factories fell 0.4% in August on a year-on-year basis. Manufacturing, which accounts for about 11% of the US economy, is being hobbled by the US-China trade dispute. The trade war has eroded business confidence, leading to a slump in the sector, which the Trump administration has sought to protect against what it has called unfair foreign competition.

While the so-called hard data showed a rebound in manufacturing output, the trend is likely to remain soft, with sentiment surveys still downbeat. A survey early in September showed a measure of national manufacturing activity contracted in August for the first time since August 2016.

Another survey from the New York Fed on Monday showed a measure of business activity in New York state slipped in September. Manufacturers in New York state were also less upbeat about business conditions over the next six months, with a measure of capital expenditures dropping to a three-year low.

Manufacturing is also weakening as the boost from 2018's $1.5-trillion tax package fades. Cuts in the production of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, which was grounded indefinitely in March following two deadly crashes, are also adding to manufacturing's malaise.

The weakness in manufacturing mirrors a slowing domestic economy. The Atlanta Fed is forecasting GDP rising at a 1.8% annualised rate in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 2% pace in the April-June quarter, stepping down from the first quarter's 3.1% rate.

US financial markets were little moved by the data as investors awaited Wednesday's rate decision.

Inventory overhang

Manufacturing has also been hurt by an inventory overhang, especially in the automotive industry. Motor vehicles and parts production fell 1% in August after increasing 0.5% in July. A strike by about 48,000 General Motors workers could further dent motor vehicle production, but much would depend on the duration of the work stoppage, which started after midnight on Sunday.

Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing output increased 0.6% in August after declining 0.5% in the prior month. Machinery output rebounded 1.6% after dropping 1.7% in July. Primary metals production increased 1.3%. There were also gains in furniture and computer and electronic products output.