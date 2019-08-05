US internet firm Cloudflare banishes 8chan after Texas mass shooting

Tokyo — Cloudflare, a US internet firm that helps websites protect and distribute content, says it is terminating support for 8chan after the gunman in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, allegedly drew inspiration from members in the online messaging forum.

The 8chan site is currently offline. The site tweeted early on Monday that there “might be some downtime in the next 24-48 hours while we find a solution”.

In a strongly worded message on the company blog, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince condemned 8chan as a “cesspool of hate” and said his company would discontinue the site’s service at midnight Pacific Time. The shooting at the weekend was preceded by a manifesto published on 8chan, allegedly by the attacker. Earlier in the year, the Christchurch, New Zealand and Poway, California terrorist incidents were also allegedly linked to conversations on 8chan.