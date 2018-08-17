Trump says DC rained on his military parade so he’s going to Paris

Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would attend a November celebration in Paris marking the end of the First World War — hours after the Pentagon announced it was postponing the much-maligned military parade Trump had ordered.

The Pentagon, late on Thursday, said the controversial event, originally scheduled for November 10 in Washington, was being pushed back to a possible date in 2019, after it emerged costs could soar as high as $92m.

Trump said that he had, in fact, pulled the plug because local politicians were charging a "ridiculously high" price, and he vowed to go to a different event already scheduled for a military base near Washington and "go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the war, on November 11 … Maybe we will do something next year in DC when the cost comes WAY DOWN", the US president tweeted, adding: "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser hit back at Trump, sarcastically emulating his characteristic Twitter tone in a message of her own. "Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6m) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)," she tweeted.

Trump had ordered a show of military prowess after marveling at France’s Bastille Day parade last year — but the idea drew scorn from critics, who said it would be a waste of money and akin to events staged by authoritarian regimes such as North Korea.